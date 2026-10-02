First 32 new OneWeb LEO satellites completed and shipping for launch preparations

Major milestone in Eutelsat's programme to renew and enhance OneWeb

Manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space in Toulouse, demonstrating Europe's LEO industrial capability

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced that Airbus Defence and Space has completed the first 32 new OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for Eutelsat at its facility in Toulouse, France. The satellites are now preparing to be shipped for an upcoming launch with SpaceX, marking a major milestone in Eutelsat's programme to renew and enhance the OneWeb constellation.

They are the first in Eutelsat's planned programme of 669 new OneWeb satellites. As the new spacecraft progressively replace those reaching the end of their operational lives, they will assure continuity of service for customers and enhance the network's capabilities. The programme will enable Eutelsat to continue delivering secure, resilient LEO connectivity to businesses, governments and institutions around the world.

The completion of these satellites brings together two European strengths: Eutelsat's experience operating a global LEO network and Airbus's manufacturing expertise in Toulouse. It demonstrates Europe's ability to build infrastructure supporting a service used by customers worldwide.

Jean-François Fallacher, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, said: "This is an exciting moment for Eutelsat as our first new OneWeb satellites leave the production line and head towards launch. For our customers, it shows our commitment to keep delivering the connectivity they rely on as we renew the network. For Europe, it demonstrates our ability to build and sustain a global LEO capability."

"This moment is twice important for us: a symbol of our industrial relocalisation as well as the confirmation of our high volume, high cadence satellite delivery capability and credibility to empower our customers for the increasingly critical constellation market," said Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus Defence and Space.

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About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 5,800 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

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Contacts:

Media enquiries

Katie Dowd

Tel. +1 202 271 2209

katie.dowd@eutelsat.com

Anita Baltagi

Tel. +33 643 930 178

anita.baltagi@eutelsat.com

Investors

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hugo.laurens-berge@eutelsat.com