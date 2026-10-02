Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Welche Fritteuse fällt nächsten Monat aus? Dieses Unternehmen baut die Antwort.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Divorced but Still Liable? Clear Start Tax Explains How Joint Tax Debt Follows Both Spouses

A divorce decree can assign a tax debt to one spouse. The IRS is not a party to that decree and is not bound by it.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / A divorce decree that assigns responsibility for a tax debt to one spouse can feel like the end of the matter. Clear Start Tax says it frequently is not, because the agency owed the money was never a party to the agreement.

A former spouse facing collection on a joint balance can check which form of relief fits their situation.

"The decree binds the ex-spouse. It does not bind the IRS. People discover the difference when the collection notice arrives in their name years after the marriage ended," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

When a couple files a joint return, both spouses become jointly and severally liable for the full balance. That phrase means the IRS may collect the entire amount from either person, regardless of who earned the income, who prepared the return, or what a court later ordered between them.

Federal law does provide relief, but it is a separate application with its own standards, not something the divorce triggers automatically. Three distinct forms exist and they address different situations, which is where most taxpayers go wrong.

"We hear the same sentence constantly: the divorce said it was his debt. That sentence settles what the two of them owe each other. It does not reach the IRS at all," the spokesperson said.

To help former spouses facing collection on a joint return, Clear Start Tax recommends:

  • Innocent Spouse Relief applies where one spouse did not know, and had no reason to know, of an understatement
  • Separation of Liability allocates the balance between former spouses who are divorced or no longer living together
  • Equitable Relief covers cases that fail the first two tests but where holding the person liable would be unfair
  • A two-year clock generally runs from the first collection activity, which is what makes early action decisive

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"The mistake is assuming the decree did the work. It settled the matter between two people. The third party still has to be dealt with directly," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/divorced-but-still-liable-clear-start-tax-explains-how-joint-tax-1226800

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.