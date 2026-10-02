Divorced but Still Liable? Clear Start Tax Explains How Joint Tax Debt Follows Both Spouses

A divorce decree can assign a tax debt to one spouse. The IRS is not a party to that decree and is not bound by it.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / A divorce decree that assigns responsibility for a tax debt to one spouse can feel like the end of the matter. Clear Start Tax says it frequently is not, because the agency owed the money was never a party to the agreement.

A former spouse facing collection on a joint balance can check which form of relief fits their situation.

"The decree binds the ex-spouse. It does not bind the IRS. People discover the difference when the collection notice arrives in their name years after the marriage ended," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

When a couple files a joint return, both spouses become jointly and severally liable for the full balance. That phrase means the IRS may collect the entire amount from either person, regardless of who earned the income, who prepared the return, or what a court later ordered between them.

Federal law does provide relief, but it is a separate application with its own standards, not something the divorce triggers automatically. Three distinct forms exist and they address different situations, which is where most taxpayers go wrong.

"We hear the same sentence constantly: the divorce said it was his debt. That sentence settles what the two of them owe each other. It does not reach the IRS at all," the spokesperson said.

To help former spouses facing collection on a joint return, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Innocent Spouse Relief applies where one spouse did not know, and had no reason to know, of an understatement

Separation of Liability allocates the balance between former spouses who are divorced or no longer living together

Equitable Relief covers cases that fail the first two tests but where holding the person liable would be unfair

A two-year clock generally runs from the first collection activity, which is what makes early action decisive

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"The mistake is assuming the decree did the work. It settled the matter between two people. The third party still has to be dealt with directly," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/divorced-but-still-liable-clear-start-tax-explains-how-joint-tax-1226800