American Wave Machines, Inc.: American Wave Machines Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against WhiteWater West Industries

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM), the surf technology company behind PerfectSwell Surf Venues worldwide, announced the filing of a patent infringement lawsuit against WhiteWater West Industries, Ltd. (WhiteWater). The lawsuit concerns WhiteWater's Endless Surf wave system, currently being installed at a surf park under construction in Fellsmere, Florida, and was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

AWM's President, Bruce McFarland, states "Surf venues thrive on originality, authenticity, and significant engineering investment. While we welcome the continued growth of the category, that growth must respect the intellectual property rights of those who pioneered this space. These legal actions are necessary to protect our patented technology, the investments behind it, and a fair and lawful marketplace for original inventors."

The Innovation We're Protecting

To understand what AWM is working to protect, it helps to understand how its technology came to be. In this episode of Views from the Bus, founder Bruce McFarland joins host Bob Rief from San Diego Sport Innovators to discuss the company's beginnings and the development of PerfectSwell.

[Click here for the episode]

Contact:

Jane McFarland

jane@americanwavemachines.com

SOURCE: American Wave Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/american-wave-machines-files-patent-infringement-lawsuit-against-w-1230411