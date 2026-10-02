Company Engages Business Broker and Begins Due Diligence on Potential U.S. Trucking Acquisition

Ningbo, Zhejiang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HXHX) ("Haoxin" or the "Company"), a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China, today announced that it has engaged a business broker to identify and evaluate potential acquisition opportunities in the U.S. logistics sector, including a potential acquisition of a U.S.-based trucking company, as part of its strategic expansion into North America.

The Company has received preliminary information from the seller regarding a U.S.-based trucking company and has submitted a buyer due diligence request package to begin its evaluation. The Company has not entered into a letter of intent or definitive acquisition agreement with respect to the target, and no transaction terms have been agreed. There can be no assurance that the due diligence process will be completed successfully, that the Company will enter into any agreement with the seller, or that any transaction will be completed.

"We are evaluating opportunities to expand our transportation and logistics platform into North America," said Mr. Zhengjun Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Haoxin Holdings Limited. "If we complete an acquisition of an established U.S. trucking business, we believe our more than 22 years of operating experience in China's logistics industry could help us evaluate and pursue opportunities to improve operating efficiency and support long-term growth. Any acquisition would be subject to satisfactory due diligence, agreement on transaction terms and the execution of definitive agreements."

A potential acquisition, if completed, would be consistent with the Company's broader strategy to extend its transportation and logistics capabilities beyond China and establish a presence in the North American market. If the Company proceeds with a transaction, it expects to evaluate opportunities to apply its operational discipline, fleet management practices and service standards to the acquired business, while taking into account local market conditions, customer requirements and applicable U.S. laws and regulations.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute a commitment by the Company to complete any acquisition or other transaction. The evaluation process remains at an early stage. There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into a letter of intent or definitive agreement with respect to the target company, obtain any required approvals or financing, or complete any transaction. The Company will provide further updates if and when required or appropriate in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

About Haoxin Holdings Limited

Haoxin Holdings Limited is a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China. The Company mainly provides transportation services with its large and medium-sized temperature-controlled logistics transportation vehicles. It also provides urban delivery services with medium-sized vans to customers who have short-distance, intra-city delivery needs. The goods the Company takes charge of transporting focus on factory logistics, which include electronic devices, chemicals, fruit, food, and commercial goods. The Company's transportation network covers 30 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions in China. The Company has been recognized and accredited by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing as a 3A-Grade transportation service provider. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ir.haoxinholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives and expectations concerning expansion into North America; the identification, evaluation and potential acquisition of a U.S. logistics or trucking business; the Company's due diligence process; the negotiation and execution of a letter of intent or definitive acquisition agreement; the availability and terms of financing; the receipt of any required approvals; the timing, structure, terms and completion of any potential transaction; the Company's ability to integrate an acquired business; and the anticipated strategic, operational, financial or other benefits of any potential acquisition. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "aim," "seek," "potential," "anticipate" and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company may determine not to proceed with the potential acquisition; that due diligence may identify material liabilities, operating, financial, legal, regulatory, tax, safety, insurance, customer, employee, fleet or other issues; that the Company and the seller may be unable to agree on valuation, structure or other transaction terms; that a letter of intent or definitive agreement may not be executed; that required financing or approvals may not be available or obtained on acceptable terms or at all; that the transaction, if agreed, may be delayed, modified or terminated; that the Company may incur significant transaction costs regardless of whether a transaction is completed; that an acquisition may require additional working capital or financing and could result in dilution or increased indebtedness; that key customers, drivers, employees or managers of an acquired business may not be retained; that expected synergies, efficiencies, growth, revenue, profitability or other benefits may not be realized; that the Company may encounter integration, compliance or operational challenges in the U.S. market; and changes in market, economic, financing, regulatory, competitive or other conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317012