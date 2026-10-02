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HA

WKN: A3DVNG | ISIN: KYG4290D1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.10.26 | 21:59
0,384 US-Dollar
-3,98 % -0,016
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HAOXIN HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAOXIN HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAOXIN
HAOXIN HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAOXIN HOLDINGS LIMITED0,384-3,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.