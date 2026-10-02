Satellogic, Inc.: Satellogic Announces Successful Launch of First Merlin Satellite

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. ("Satellogic") (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI), today announced the successful satellite launch of its first Merlin.01, two NewSat Mark VIs, and one NewSat Mark V. The satellites were delivered into sun-synchronous low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 on October 1st. They have made contact with Satellogic's ground station network with good health reports for all subsystems.

Merlin.01 is the first satellite in Satellogic's Merlin constellation, designed to provide a global detection layer for theater-scale monitoring. Merlin satellites carry 10-band payloads aligned with Sentinel, with 1m-class imagery and an effective swath of 170 km, making the constellation capable of remapping the Earth daily. Merlin is also designed with onboard AI processing to deliver alerts within 30 minutes.

Merlin takes Satellogic's work with Aleph Observer from known-site monitoring to whole-world continuous awareness and detection. Using edge computing along with inter-satellite link (ISL) technology, Merlin is designed to recognize change and deliver quick insights. It is also built to cue NewSat Mark VI satellites in real time for 50cm follow-up to provide confirmation and context where needed, all without first needing to route through a ground station.

"Merlin is designed to process every pixel with AI directly onboard, then use inter-satellite links to direct NewSat VIs to capture what it finds in higher resolution," said Alan Kharsansky, Chief Technology Officer of Satellogic. "That means governments and organizations will no longer need to know where to look. The constellation will find change for them so they can act with confidence and speed."

Merlin.01 is now in its Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP). Payload testing and commissioning will begin once LEOP completes, in mid-October 2026. Merlin is on track to reach full operational capacity in H2 2027.

"This is the start of a new chapter for Satellogic," says Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer of Satellogic. "Governments and organizations need to see change across an entire theater, not just the sites they already monitor. Merlin is built to deliver that view at a scale and cost that make routine country-wide monitoring practical."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) builds the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI): continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-trusted architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning, among other things, our plans, strategies, prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that we either will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our Persistent Global Intelligence ("PGI") services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) market acceptance of our PGI services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (v) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (vi) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vii) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (viii) risk related to our pricing structure, (ix) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (x) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (xi) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xii) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xiii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third parties for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiv) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for PGI services, (xvii) risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations, including the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," (xviii) risks related to changes in trade policy and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions, including further expansions of U.S. export controls and tariffs, as well as related retaliatory actions, (xix) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xx) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xxi) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xxii) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxiii) the failure of the market for PGI services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxiv) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired; (xxv) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxvi) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, and (xxvii) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between the United States and Iran, Russia and Ukraine, and in the Gaza Strip) on our business and satellite launch schedules.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Satellogic Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com