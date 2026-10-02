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WKN: 897013 | ISIN: US4579852082 | Ticker-Symbol: IL3
Stuttgart
02.10.26 | 13:46
14,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,50014,00014:24
12,50012,70014:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 14:06 Uhr
102 Leser
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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation: Integra LifeSciences Announces Launch of $600 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of a proposed $600 million seven-year Senior Secured Term Loan B as part of a broader refinancing transaction.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Term Loan B, together with other sources of financing, to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness and pay associated fees and expenses.

"This transaction allows us to refinance our existing debt, extend maturities and maintain financial flexibility. It positions us well as we continue to focus on disciplined capital allocation and deleveraging," said Lea Knight, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The proposed financing is expected to be completed in conjunction with a refinancing of the Company's existing capital structure, subject to market and other customary conditions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the financing will be completed, or as to the final size, terms, or pricing of the transaction.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies is trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver transformative care. For the latest news and information about Integra LifeSciences and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed financing transaction, expected use of proceeds, capital structure, liquidity, leverage and financial flexibility. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Integra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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