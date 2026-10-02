NETSOL Technologies Inc.: NETSOL Technologies appoints Michael Ramsey as Vice President of Sales for Asset Finance in the Americas

ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today announced the appointment of Michael Ramsey as Vice President of Sales, Transcend Finance, Americas, based in Austin, Texas. The appointment strengthens the company's U.S. sales and leadership team as it pursues growth in the Americas. Ramsey reports to Faizaan Ghauri, President of NETSOL Technologies Americas.





Ramsey will lead U.S. growth for Transcend Finance, NETSOL's finance and leasing platform for auto captives, banks and asset finance companies. His responsibilities include converting the company's enterprise opportunities into signed agreements, developing new business and instilling a disciplined sales operating model. Ramsey will represent NETSOL at industry events across the U.S., including the ELFA Annual Convention, the Auto Finance Summit and the AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference.

The appointment follows a year in which NETSOL deepened its presence in the U.S. market, including BMO Equipment Finance's decision to upgrade from LeasePak to Transcend Finance, and reflects the company's focus on transitioning its long-standing North American install base to Transcend Finance and converting its growing pipeline.

Ramsey brings more than thirty years of leadership across enterprise sales, pre-sales, solution consulting and strategic alliances, specializing in asset finance across leasing, loans, rental, fleet and equipment. Most recently, he was Vice President of Global Sales and Solutions at FIT-Global, an SAP-certified partner, where he led global sales and pre-sales organizations for enterprise transformation programs across fleet, equipment, rental and leasing.

Before this, Ramsey served as Senior Director of Sales and Alliances at Odessa Technologies, where he built seven strategic alliances. Earlier, as Vice President of Global Solutions at LeaseAccelerator, he led the company's solutions strategy for the regulatory finance market.

His enterprise software foundation includes eleven years at SAP America, where he led global business transformation programs across the banking and financial services sector, and an earlier role at Oracle Corporation, where as Director of Finance Consulting he directed delivery worldwide for Fortune 1000 clients.

"The U.S. is the largest asset finance market in the world and we are investing aggressively in it," said Faizaan Ghauri, President of NETSOL Technologies Americas. "Michael has sold into this market, built alliances across it and delivered for large lenders for more than three decades. He will lead our U.S. sales effort for Transcend Finance, working with our existing LeasePak customers on their upgrade path and with new lenders who want a single platform for origination and servicing."

"The asset finance industry is at a turning point and NETSOL is one of very few companies with the platform, the domain depth and the customer relationships to lead it," said Michael Ramsey, Vice President of Sales, Transcend Finance, Americas. "Transcend Finance gives lenders the modern, connected foundation they need to move beyond legacy systems. I look forward to working with the team to build on NETSOL's momentum in the U.S. and to deliver measurable outcomes for our customers."

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1997, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its customers, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company's products and services, expectations for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer go-lives and contract renewals, the rate of adoption of AI-enabled product capabilities, foreign currency volatility, and other factors discussed in NETSOL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. NETSOL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com

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