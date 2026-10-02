Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil, an officially licensed Medicinal Olive Oil since 2018, stuns with an unprecedented 5134 mg/kg of total polyphenols, a new world record for polyphenol concentration in olive oil for the 2026-2027 harvest.

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Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil Smashed the World Record for Olive Oil Antioxidants, with 5134 mg/kg Polyphenols (IOC Certified)

Recognized by the Pharmacy Faculty, University of Athens, as "the healthiest and highest polyphenolic olive in the world for years", Sparta Wild Olive Oil Reserve features an independently verified world-record concentration of 5134 mg/kg polyphenols, certified by International Olive Council laboratory, and over 20000 mg/kg of total bioactive compounds, including oleocanthal, squalene, sterols, and vitamin E. This molecular profile has been tested and validated via High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) by the Pharmacy Faculty, University of Athens, the University of Córdoba, the University of Crete, the International Olive Council, TÜV AUSTRIA, and other institutions.

The raw material is sourced exclusively from a privately certified estate, an ancient Wild Olive Forest in Lykovouni-Mavromichaleika, Laconia, Sparta. The production unit operates through a fully integrated internal process under a world-pioneering, non-intervention protocol. Certified by TÜV NORD, the negative-carbon estate naturally absorbs 431 tons of CO2 annually and maintains absolute purity, testing free of microplastics, heavy metals, fertilizers, chemicals, pesticides, and atmospheric oxides, using only glass or inox containers

Dimitris Sakkas, CEO of Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil, stated, "The +5,000 mg/kg polyphenol wild olive oil is a milestone. The long-standing adoption of our wild harvest by hospitals, clinics, physiotherapy centers, rehabilitation institutes, health professionals, and world-class athletes over the past nine years reflects what we already know through experience, ancestral knowledge, customer feedback, and scientific research: exceptionally bioactive, polyphenol-rich, officially certified wild olive oil may have applications not only in longevity, biohacking, prevention, and long-term wellness, but also in supporting the management of various health conditions."

About The Company:

Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil is a world-pioneering, fully integrated estate spanning 100 acres of protected ancient national heritage in Sparta, Greece. Operating in accordance with official State laws, the estate produces an exclusive category of scientifically verified Medicinal Wild Olive Oil dedicated to clinical prevention, supportive therapeutic nutrition, and elite performance, while advancing human health and preventive wellness since 2018.

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Contacts:

Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil

info@sparta.com.gr

+306970961250

www.sparta.com.gr