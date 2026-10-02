With "Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared" Mary Kay Brings Its Largest Ever Consumer-Facing Brand Campaign to Brazil

The Launch of Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared Ignites Brazil through Immersive Beauty Experiences, Netflix Activation, and Iconic Landmark Moments

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

SÃO PAULO, BR / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Earlier this month, Mary Kay Inc. unveiled Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, the company's largest global consumer campaign ever, launching in Brazil as one of its flagship markets.

Rolling out across 40 markets worldwide, the campaign introduces Mary Kay to a new generation by celebrating a powerful belief that has defined the brand for more than six decades: beauty becomes more meaningful when confidence, inspiration, and opportunity are shared.



Mary Kay Brazil brought the campaign to life by blending a "social-first" approach with a series of high-visibility, unmissable consumer experiences. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Brazil)

At a time when beauty is increasingly shaped by algorithms and individual validation, Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared champions something more human: authentic connection, collective empowerment, and the transformative impact of women uplifting women. Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared has become a global new expression of Mary Kay's purpose to enrich women's lives and create meaningful connections through beauty.



Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared champions authentic connection, collective empowerment, and the transformative impact of women uplifting women. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Brazil)

Discover the campaign here.

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is a reflection of who we are and what we have always stood for: women supporting women," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "As we enter our next era of growth, we are celebrating and empowering every Mary Kay woman - from our Independent Beauty Consultants to customers - Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is more than a campaign, it is a movement."



Influencers, media representatives, and Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants gathered for an exclusive launch experience at Beauty Land. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Brazil)

Mary Kay Brazil brought the campaign to life by blending a "social-first" approach with a series of high-visibility, unmissable consumer experiences designed to spark connection, conversation, and community. Throughout the month of September, a fully integrated ecosystem of digital media, social content, influencer partnerships, and consumer engagement initiatives amplified the campaign's reach and inspired millions of meaningful interactions across Brazil.

September 1-3: A citywide teaser campaign generated curiosity across six major Brazilian cities, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Curitiba, and Florianópolis through unbranded out-of-home placements.

A citywide teaser campaign generated curiosity across six major Brazilian cities, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Curitiba, and Florianópolis through unbranded out-of-home placements. September 1-6: Roda Rico , one of São Paulo's most recognizable landmarks, was illuminated as a powerful symbol of the campaign and its message of shared beauty and connection.

, one of São Paulo's most recognizable landmarks, was illuminated as a powerful symbol of the campaign and its message of shared beauty and connection. September 4: The campaign officially revealed Mary Kay as its hero film premiered on Netflix, bringing the campaign's message to audiences nationwide for a full month.

The campaign officially revealed Mary Kay as its hero film premiered on Netflix, bringing the campaign's message to audiences nationwide for a full month. September 4: Influencers, media representatives, and Independent Beauty Consultants gathered for an exclusive launch experience at Beauty Land , celebrating the campaign and the community that powers the Mary Kay brand.

Influencers, media representatives, and Independent Beauty Consultants gathered for an exclusive launch experience at , celebrating the campaign and the community that powers the Mary Kay brand. September 5-6: Set against the backdrop of São Paulo's iconic Roda Rico, Beauty Land brought the campaign to life through an exclusive public launch experience featuring immersive beauty activations, hands-on discovery of the new Mary Kay TimeWise 3D Foundation, and wellness-focused experiences that embodied the campaign's spirit of connection and belonging. Developed for women of all skin tones, the TimeWise 3D Foundation delivers inclusive performance and confidence in every shade. The newly reformulated TimeWise 3D Foundation features 45 skin tone-true shades across both matte and luminous finishes. The TimeWise 3D Foundation was developed using proprietary IntelliMatch Technology, informed by more than 3,000 real skin tone data points. The result is a seamless, natural-looking match that simplifies shade selection. Consumers can also take advantage of Mary Kay's AI-powered Foundation Finder, an award-winning tool that helps identify their ideal shade with confidence.

Set against the backdrop of São Paulo's iconic Roda Rico, brought the campaign to life through an exclusive public launch experience featuring immersive beauty activations, hands-on discovery of the new Mary Kay TimeWise 3D Foundation, and wellness-focused experiences that embodied the campaign's spirit of connection and belonging. Developed for women of all skin tones, the TimeWise 3D Foundation delivers inclusive performance and confidence in every shade.



A citywide teaser campaign generated curiosity across six major Brazilian cities, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Curitiba, and Florianópolis. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Brazil)

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is a powerful expression of what makes Mary Kay unique. For more than six decades, our business has been built on relationships, trust, and women empowering one another to achieve more together than they ever could alone," said Sergio França, General Manager of Mary Kay Brazil. "This campaign brings that belief to life on a national scale. From iconic landmarks and digital platforms to immersive experiences that invite people to connect in person, we are creating moments that inspire confidence, foster community, and celebrate the extraordinary impact of sharing beauty, knowledge, and opportunity."



A fully integrated ecosystem of digital media, social content, influencer partnerships, and consumer engagement initiatives inspired millions of meaningful interactions across Brazil. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Brazil)

Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared reflects Mary Kay's enduring belief that when women connect, support one another, and share their confidence, the impact extends far beyond beauty. As the campaign unfolds across Brazil and around the world, Mary Kay is inviting a new generation to experience the power of beauty not as something we keep for ourselves, but as something that grows when shared.

Topping the Charts:

Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes's 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list.

out of 5,500 brands moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list. Mary Kay ranked #2 on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service list moving up from #93 in 2025. Mary Kay is the only Beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct-selling company in the Top 50.

Mary Kay is the only Beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct-selling company in the Top 50. Mary Kay is named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026).

by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026). Mary Kay is the #1 Brand of Facial Make-Up and Lip Products in Latin America.

Mary Kay is the #1 Brand of Overall Beauty Consultant Satisfaction in Brazil.

Mary Kay is #1 Makeup Brand for Face Makeup in Brazil.



Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is a reflection of who we are and what we have always stood for: women supporting women. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Brazil)

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About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at loja.marykay.com.br. Find us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

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Alan Schwarz (March 17, 2026). Forbes - Best Brands For Social Impact 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-brands-social-impact/ Alan Schwarz (October 14, 2025). Forbes - Best Customer Service 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-customer-service/ "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, Value Sales at RSP, 2025 Data" Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2025 data Source: CVA Study - Consolidated Beauty Consultant, Direct Sales and Cosmetics Retailers in Brazil, 2025. Source: Share Valor, Makeup, 100% Face Makeup, Total Brazil, January 2024 - December 2024 / Nielsen Homescan.



Mary Kay Brazil unveils Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared campaign. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Brazil)

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/with-%22beauty-is-more-beautiful-sharedtm%22-mary-kay-brings-its-1230512