Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Critical Minerals Americas Inc. (CMAI), will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 17th at Calgary's Mount Royal University. EPAC (Explorers and Producers Association of Canada), Roth Canada and TMX are major sponsors of the event.

To learn more and to register, please follow this link.

"Individual investors should be taking advantage of this opportunity to meet the executives of the companies they own or are interested in owning for the duration of this multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter, the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business.

About Critical Minerals Americas Inc. (CMAI)

Denis Clement, President and CEO of CMAI, states: "CMAI is pleased to participate in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference and to have the opportunity to introduce this important critical minerals and rare earth elements project in Alberta to the Alberta investment community."Critical Minerals Americas Inc. ("CMAI") is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the SBH Polymetallic Black Shale Project in northeastern Alberta. CMAI holds a 100% interest in approximately 466.66 square kilometres of mineral rights in the Athabasca region. The SBH Project hosts extensive mineralized black shale horizons containing multiple critical minerals and rare earth elements, including molybdenum, nickel, uranium, vanadium, zinc, copper, cobalt, lithium and scandium.CMAI is advancing the Project with a focus on developing a large-scale, multi-metal resource and evaluating innovative, lower-energy bio-hydrometallurgical processing technologies with the potential to support an integrated Canadian critical minerals supply chain. CMAI's vision is to establish the SBH Project as a potential cornerstone of an Alberta-based critical minerals processing and production hub, helping support secure North American and allied supply chains for energy, advanced manufacturing and defence applications.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical materials companies. EPAC (Explorers and Producers Association of Canada), Roth Canada and TMX are major sponsors of the event.

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices in Canada's energy sector now, as the new Energy Bull Cycle gains momentum.