Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed AUXR (Auxite Reserve) at 06:00am on Oct 1, 2026 (UTC).

AUXR Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/317045_2dc529e3649e1afb_001full.jpg

Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/auxr_usdt

About AUXR (Auxite Reserve)

AUXR (Auxite Reserve) is a real-world-asset (RWA) token on Base (Ethereum L2), issued by Aurum Ledger Limited. Its value references a fixed-composition basket of precious metals - gold, silver, platinum and palladium - priced at net asset value (NAV). AUXR is used inside the Auxite app to gain precious-metal exposure and to convert to and from fiat at NAV. It is a standard, non-upgradeable ERC-20 (18 decimals) with no transfer tax and no holding limits. Reserve reporting is published at auxite.io/proof-of-reserves.

Why AUXR(Auxite Reserve)

AUXR is worth watching because it introduces a differentiated RWA structure that combines four major precious metals-gold, silver, platinum, and palladium-into a single NAV-anchored, exchange-tradable token. Rather than relying on direct physical redemption, AUXR uses a 1:1 paper-hedged reserve model through regulated metals counterparties and derivatives, allowing the product to maintain diversified metal exposure while potentially scaling liquidity more efficiently across centralized and decentralized markets. Its positioning at the intersection of tokenized real-world assets, precious metals, and on-chain liquidity makes AUXR an interesting experiment in bringing traditional multi-asset reserve products into crypto-native markets.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Auxite Reserve

Auxite Reserve Token Symbol: AUXR

Allocation Breakdown:

Gold:55%

Silver:30%

Platinum:10%

Palladium:5%

Learn More AUXR (Auxite Reserve)

Website: https://auxite.io

X: https://x.com/AuxiteGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/AuxiteSupport

Whitepaper: https://auxite.io/documents/AUXR_Whitepaper_v2.0.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317045