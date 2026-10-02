Colonial Stock Transfer Offers Cap Table Management Support to Pulley Customers

Companies affected by Pulley's shutdown can turn to Colonial for online cap table management, shareholder recordkeeping and transfer agent services.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc. today announced that it is ready to help Pulley customers evaluate and establish a new solution for managing their cap tables and shareholder records before Pulley ceases operations on December 8, 2026.

Pulley has announced that its app and services will shut down on December 8, 2026. Customers are expected to retain only limited access to their data through January 31, 2027. Companies affected by the shutdown should preserve their cap table data and supporting equity documents and begin evaluating their next provider well before access becomes restricted.

Colonial provides an integrated solution combining online cap table management with the experience and services of an SEC-registered transfer agent. Its platform helps private companies manage ownership records, historical share activity, multiple classes of securities, stock options and awards, shareholder transactions and reports. Companies can manage their records online, while authorized shareholders and employees can securely access information relevant to their holdings.

Unlike a standalone cap table platform, Colonial combines online cap table management with comprehensive transfer agent services, giving companies a solution that can support them as they grow and their needs become more complex. Colonial provides shareholder recordkeeping, stock issuance and transfer services, employee plan support, proxy and annual meeting services, corporate action support, and services for companies preparing to enter the public markets.

"Changing cap table providers is an important records-management decision, not simply a software change," said Jason Carter, VP Services of Colonial Stock Transfer.

"Companies need confidence that their ownership information is complete, that their shareholders will receive responsive support and that their provider can continue serving them as they grow. We welcome the opportunity to help Pulley customers evaluate their records and establish the right support for their next stage."

Pulley customers considering Colonial can speak with its team about their current shareholder and equity records, reporting needs, stock option administration and longer-term plans. Colonial can also help companies determine which cap table management and transfer agent services fit their present requirements and future growth.

Established in 1987, Colonial has remained an SEC-registered transfer agent in good standing since its opening. The company serves privately held businesses as well as public companies listed on major U.S. markets, combining online technology with personalized issuer and shareholder support.

Companies should begin planning before Pulley shuts down to allow enough time to export records, review supporting documents and establish their next cap table management solution.

To learn more, visit Colonial's cap table management page .

About Colonial Stock Transfer

Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc. is an SEC-registered transfer agent serving private and public companies. Established in 1987 and based in Sandy, Utah, Colonial provides online cap table management, shareholder recordkeeping, stock transfer, employee plan, proxy and annual meeting, corporate action and issuer support services. Its integrated platform gives companies and authorized shareholders secure online access to records, transactions and reports.

Contact

Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc.

7840 S 700 E

Sandy, UT 84070

801-355-5740

Contact Colonial Stock Transfer

SOURCE: Colonial Stock Transfer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/colonial-stock-transfer-offers-cap-table-management-support-to-pulle-1228305