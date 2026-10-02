Stagwell: MONO Names Jane Delworth President to Fuel Agency's Next Phase of Growth

Agency veteran returns to lead operations, growth, and the build-out of MONO's expanded capabilities and disciplines

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / MONO, the Minneapolis-based creative agency and part of the Stagwell network, today announced the appointment of Jane Delworth as President, effective immediately. Delworth returns to the agency where she spent nearly a decade as Group Account Director and Managing Director of its San Francisco office, and will now sit on MONO's executive leadership team alongside Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gorder and Chief Creative Officer & Founder Chris Lange.

In her new role, Delworth will lead day-to-day agency operations, own overall financial performance, and directly oversee the Account Management, Project Management, Social Media, and Talent disciplines.

Delworth brings more than 20 years of agency leadership experience spanning independent shops and global networks, most recently as EVP, Client Leadership at Dentsu Creative, where she led relationships with Clorox, General Mills, Honeywell, and Lowe's Home Improvement. She previously co-led independent strategy and consulting engagements for brands including Netflix, adidas, and Walmart.

Delworth spent nearly ten years at MONO, first as Group Account Director in Minneapolis, where she led the Apple account for more than five years and was instrumental in winning and running Target. She later served as Managing Director of the agency's San Francisco office - a launch she led to profitability within two years while helping develop breakthrough work for clients including Google, Stanford Healthcare, and The North Face.

"Growing into the agency that ambitious brands seek out, and being relentless about the work we make for them, requires a very particular kind of leader," said Jeffrey Gorder, CEO of MONO. "Jane has spent more than two decades building the teams and client relationships that unlock breakthrough work, and she knows MONO from the inside out. She's exactly the leader we need to scale our operations and set us up for our next chapter of growth. But beyond the resume, she's also a great person that people genuinely want to work for."

Delworth's appointment comes as MONO expands its offerings and builds out new capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients, with a particular focus on social-first content, creator strategies, and digital capability. Her operational discipline and track record of scaling teams make her well positioned to lead that expansion.

"MONO has always stood for bold, brave ideas, and I've seen firsthand what this team is capable of," said Delworth. "I'm thrilled to help write the next chapter by scaling our operations, deepening our client partnerships, and building new practices that keep MONO at the leading edge of creative culture."

Delworth's appointment follows Gorder's own return to MONO as CEO in April 2026, marking his second act at the agency, where he previously spent 12 years, including as chief growth officer. Gorder succeeded Jim Scott, MONO's cofounder and leader for more than two decades, who stepped back to focus on lecturing at the University of Minnesota after overseeing the agency's growth from startup to a recognized creative player with clients including Apple, Google, Target, and PepsiCo.

With both leaders now in place, MONO enters its next chapter with a leadership team spanning deep agency roots and fresh operational focus.

About MONO

MONO is a design-driven creative advertising agency headquartered in Minneapolis, built on the belief that simple always wins. With a unique blend of strategy, creativity, and execution, MONO helps brands solve complex business problems and connect with consumers in powerful, efficient ways. The agency has deep expertise across retail, spirits, CPG, healthcare, and tech, and has worked with clients including SKYY Vodka, Target, Macy's, Bumble, Molson Coors, Google, Apple, and the American Red Cross. MONO is part of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW). For more information, visit www.mono-1.com.

CONTACT:

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mono-names-jane-delworth-president-to-fuel-agencys-next-phase-of-1230147