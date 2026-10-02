Naples Soap Company's CEO to Present at the 153rd National Investment Banking Association Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB:NASO), a pioneering health and wellness brand that specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, retail and e-commerce of natural skin and hair care products, today announced that CEO, Deanna Wallin, will be presenting on October 7, 2026 at the 153rd National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About National Investment Banking Association

The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for almost 50 years.

NIBA's member firms have a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $60 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million.

NIBA's network is comprised of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $100 billion assets under management.

NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference website is available here: https://nibas-152nd-investment-conference.events.accessnewswire.com/

About Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a supplier of more than 600 bath, body and personal care products. Products are sold at the Company's 13 retail locations in Florida. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the Company's website at www.naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and in more than 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the Company's wholesale division.

For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit www.naplessoap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements verbally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those statements that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "contemplate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "projected," "predict," "potential," or "hope" or the negative of these or similar terms. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding the ultimate impact(s), if any, of our strategic initiatives, including whether our initiatives will ultimately result in increased operational efficiencies, expense reduction, sales growth, and enhanced shareholder value. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our ability to finance our intended development; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

Hanover International, Inc.

Kathy Cusumano, President

investorrelations@naplessoap.com

SOURCE: Naples Soap Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/naples-soap-companys-ceo-to-present-at-the-153rd-national-invest-1230230