RedChip Companies, Inc.: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Exyn Technologies Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP; SXTPW) and Exyn Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:EXYN; EXYNW) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, October 3, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, October 4, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

SXTP: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sxtp_access

EXYN: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/exyn_access

SXTP: Advancing Tafenoquine for Babesiosis Through a Potential Accelerated Regulatory Pathway

Geoff Dow, President and CEO of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's strategy to expand tafenoquine, the active ingredient in its FDA-approved malaria prevention product ARAKODA, into babesiosis, a tick-borne disease with no FDA-approved treatment. Dow highlights clinical experience in difficult-to-treat patients, including the Company's expanded-access study in which all three patients with relapsing babesiosis were cured following tafenoquine treatment. Along with supportive published clinical experience and tafenoquine's established safety database, the Company believes these findings could support FDA discussions regarding a potential New Drug Application.

Dow also discusses the Company's randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in hospitalized babesiosis patients, which has reached the minimum 24-patient enrollment required for interim analysis. The Company plans to report interim data in October 2026, including the study's primary endpoint of time to clinical recovery. Management expects the results to inform its regulatory strategy and plans to meet with the FDA afterward to discuss requirements for a potential NDA. According to Dow, supportive data could also shape discussions around the patient population covered by a potential babesiosis indication.

The interview also explores how 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals could leverage its existing ARAKODA commercial infrastructure if tafenoquine is approved for babesiosis. Because ARAKODA is already FDA approved and commercially available, much of the existing infrastructure - including chemistry, formulation and manufacturing - could support a new indication, with commercialization adapted for the babesiosis market. The Company estimates the U.S. opportunity at up to 380,000 addressable patients annually, representing up to $245 million in potential peak annual sales and up to $1.1 billion in cumulative revenue potential through 2035.

EXYN: Expanding Field-Proven Autonomy Across Industrial, Government and Defense Markets

Ben Williams, CEO and COO of Exyn Technologies, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's autonomous navigation and mapping technology for complex, GPS-denied environments. ExynAI combines onboard localization, obstacle avoidance and high-accuracy 3D mapping, enabling drones and ground robots to operate without GPS, communications links, prior maps or other external infrastructure. The technology has been commercially deployed for more than six years, with customers conducting more than 1,000 autonomous missions per month across mines, tunnels and industrial facilities.

Williams also discusses Exyn's strategy to extend its technology through APIs, software development kits and OEM integrations. ExynAI can operate across aerial and ground platforms, creating opportunities to embed the software into third-party robotic systems and expand software licensing and recurring revenue. The interview highlights measurable mining benefits, including a Tüprag deployment where scan time fell from about 40 minutes to five, survey coverage increased roughly 300%, repeat scans declined and the system identified additional recoverable ore.

The interview further explores Exyn's growing focus on U.S. government and defense applications, where autonomy without dependable GPS or communications is especially valuable. Exyn Defense is targeting U.S. and allied programs, while the Company is pursuing Green UAS certification for its Nexys platform to support broader government procurement. Recent activity includes U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects, Nexys selection by a U.S. government customer following head-to-head testing and a planned U.S. Air Force sustainment deployment. Williams says Exyn's field-proven autonomy, high-accuracy mapping and platform-agnostic software position the Company across robotics, digital mapping and autonomous data collection markets.

SXTP and EXYN are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, develops and commercializes new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018 and currently has 3 active clinical trials underway for babesiosis, an emerging tick-borne disease. ARAKODA is sold commercially in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia to advance science around vector-borne disease. The Company is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in physical AI for autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation in complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company's technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn's solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications. For more information, visit www.exyn.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals"), Exyn Technologies Inc. ("Exyn"), and their respective businesses, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' and Exyn's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Exyn and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Exyn contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/60-degrees-pharmaceuticals-and-exyn-technologies-interviews-to-a-1230508