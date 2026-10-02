Company will share lessons learned from customer pilots and production deployments as life sciences organizations move AI from experimentation to practical GxP use

ValGenesis Inc., the leader in enterprise digital validation, will explore real-world insights into the practical application of AI-assisted validation at KENX Europe 2026: Harnessing the Power of AI in GxP, taking place Oct. 14-15, 2026, at the Four Elements Hotel Amsterdam in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

As life sciences organizations move from exploring AI's potential to applying it in regulated environments, questions around performance, governance, and human oversight are becoming increasingly important. ValGenesis is addressing these challenges through AI-native digital validation and VAL (ValGenesis AI), the governed AI natively built into the ValGenesis Smart GxP platform. VAL applies AI throughout the validation lifecycle while keeping humans in control of oversight, approval, and critical decisions. Its capabilities include generating validation documents, identifying potential compliance and test-coverage gaps, interpreting execution evidence, detecting anomalies, and analyzing document changes.

"AI is moving beyond theory and into practical use in GxP environments," said David Medina, chief marketing officer at ValGenesis. "The challenge now is understanding where it adds meaningful value, how to evaluate the results, and how to maintain appropriate control. At KENX Europe, we'll share what we're learning from practical applications of AI in validation and the considerations organizations should address as they expand its use."

Kenneth Pierce, Ph.D., director of product growth at ValGenesis, will lead two sessions focused on evaluating AI performance and building trust in its use in GxP environments. "How Would You Know It Worked? Measuring AI-Assisted Validation in Practice" will draw on customer pilot studies, implementation lessons, and measurable performance outcomes to examine how organizations can evaluate AI-assisted validation. "Pacing the Frontier: AI in GxP Life Sciences Operations" will introduce an AI maturity model for building trust in AI-supported processes and expanding adoption through clearly defined intended-use frameworks.

ValGenesis is a Platinum Sponsor of KENX Europe 2026 and will host an exhibit booth and sponsor the event's cocktail reception.

About ValGenesis, Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit valgenesis.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Lisa Weeks lisa.weeks@valgenesis.com