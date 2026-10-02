European DataWarehouse (EDW) presented its fifth annual Data Quality Award at the 2026 TSI Congress in Berlin.

This year, EDW's Best Data Quality Deal of the Year (2026) award was presented to Domivest B.V. for its transaction Domi 2023-1 B.V., recognising the firm's outstanding commitment to accurate, complete, and consistent reporting. The award is based on EDW's proprietary data quality scoring methodology, which evaluates transactions against thousands of validation rules and checks.

Data quality excellence is not a one-off achievement. The fact that the same issuers continue to rank among the top performers year after year demonstrates that superior data quality is the result of sustained commitment, robust processes, and ongoing investment.

"Receiving the Data Quality Award for a second time means a great deal to us. Transparent, accurate loan-level data is key to investor trust in our transactions, and we are grateful to European DataWarehouse for recognising the work our treasury team puts into it every quarter," said Josja Reek, CFO of Domivest

Founded in 2017, Domivest is a Dutch specialist mortgage lender focused on financing residential investment properties across the Netherlands. The award-winning Domi 2023-1 transaction securitised a portfolio of Dutch buy-to-let mortgage loans originated by Domivest and represents the sixth transaction in the firm's RMBS programme, which has since grown to ten securitisations in total.

While presenting the award, Dr. Christian Thun, CEO of European DataWarehouse, remarked: "EDW's award programme highlights the importance of high-quality data and allows us to acknowledge the outstanding commitment of our issuers. Their careful work ensures that data remains trustworthy and impactful for risk assessment, investment decisions, and research."

The award programme was established in 2022 and first presented during EDW's 10th anniversary celebrations in Frankfurt. It recognises exceptional effort and superior data quality among ABS issuers and servicers, highlighting the critical role accurate reporting plays in supporting transparency across capital markets.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a designated Securitisation Repository, authorised by both the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Established in 2012, EDW was the first repository of its kind in Europe, created to improve transparency and support due diligence in the asset-backed securities market.

EDW collects, validates, and provides access to standardised loan-level data and related documentation for ABS transactions and private whole loan portfolios. By serving as a central data hub, EDW enables investors, issuers, and regulators to efficiently analyse and compare portfolios, fostering greater trust and efficiency in the securitisation ecosystem.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Angela De Castro

Marketing Manager

European DataWarehouse GmbH

Email: angela.decastro@eurodw.eu

Websites: www.eurodw.eu www.eurodw.co.uk