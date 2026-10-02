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Dow Jones News
02.10.2026 15:09 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) 
OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Oct-2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) 
 
DEALING DATE: 01/10/2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 298.7474 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55130 
 
CODE: EUMV 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:     LU0599612XXX 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     EUMV 
LEI Code:   549300UADKOB3TGCRG62 
Sequence No.: 445335 
EQS News ID:  2409710 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2409710&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.