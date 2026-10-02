Evaxion will present new immune data for personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 at the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

New immune data from the phase 2 trial with EVX-01 to be presented both in an oral and poster presentation

New data follows from the three-year clinical update for EVX-01 to be provided at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2026 congress on October 24, 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2, 2026 - Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion"), a clinical-stage TechBio company developing novel immunotherapies with its pioneering AI-Immunology platform, will present new immune data for AI-designed personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4-8, 2026.

The new data will reflect the systemic immunomodulatory effects of EVX-01 plus pembrolizumab beyond vaccine-specific T-cell responses using comprehensive immune profiling. It will be presented both in an oral and poster presentation at the SITC meeting.

The new immune data stems from the phase 2 trial investigating EVX-01 in combination with MSD's (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma. Each patient enrolled in the trial received a unique vaccine designed and manufactured based on their individual biology. KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

The complete three-year clinical data from the phase 2 trial will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2026 congress on October 24, 2026. Two-year data demonstrated an Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 75% as 12 out of 16 patients had objective clinical responses, with four patients obtaining a complete response. Additionally, a durable clinical benefit was observed as 92% of patients were still responding at two years follow-up and no relapses were observed.

In the third year, patients received EVX-01 as stand-alone therapy, meaning the data will offer insight into the vaccine's effect also when not administered in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy. Further, the data may also provide additional insights into potentially enhanced treatment effects and durability of the EVX-01-induced immune response.

SITC oral and poster presentation details:



Abstract title: EVX-01 personalized AI-designed vaccine plus pembrolizumab induce neoantigen-specific T-cell responses and systemic immune modulation in advanced melanoma

Abstract#: 502

Oral presentation:



Session: 105b: Rapid Oral - Clinical 1

Location: Phoenix Convention Center, West Building-300 Level - 301BC

Date/Time: Friday, November 6, 2026, 12:30-1:30pm MT / 20:30-21:30 CET

Presenter: Mads Lausen, Senior Scientist at Evaxion

Poster presentation :



Session: Poster Session

Location: Phoenix Convention Center, North Building-Lower Level - Exhibition Halls 4-6

Date/Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 12:30-1:30pm & 6:40-8:10pm MT / 20:30-21:30 CET & 02:40-04:10 CET (Sunday, November 8)

Presenter: Mads Lausen, Senior Scientist at Evaxion

About EVX-01

EVX-01 is a personalized peptide-based cancer vaccine intended for first-line treatment of multiple advanced solid cancer tumors. It is currently being evaluated as a treatment of advanced melanoma and is Evaxion's lead clinical asset.

Designed with our AI-Immunology platform, EVX-01 is tailored to target the unique tumor profile and immune characteristics of each patient. It engages the patient's immune system to fight off cancer by mounting a targeted response against tumor-specific neoantigens.

In the phase 2 trial in patients with advanced melanoma (skin cancer), EVX-01 has demonstrated an Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 75% as 12 out of 16 patients had objective clinical responses, with four patients obtaining a complete response. 86% of the EVX-01 neoantigen targets triggered a tumor-specific immune response in the patients.

Contact information

Evaxion A/S

Mads Kronborg

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication

+45 53 54 82 96

mak@evaxion.ai

About Evaxion

Evaxion is a pioneering clinical-stage TechBio company based upon its proprietary, clinically validated and scalable AI platform, AI-Immunology. The platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer as well as infectious and autoimmune diseases.

With AI-Immunology we conduct rapid, efficient and high-quality target discovery, drug design and development. Our team of +40 experts covers the entire value chain from target discovery to clinical development.

We have developed a pipeline of both personalized and off-the-shelf cancer vaccine candidates as well as prophylactic vaccine candidates for infectious diseases. All our candidates address high unmet medical needs, reflecting our commitment to transforming patients' lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options.

For more information about Evaxion, AI-Immunology and our pipeline, please visit our website.

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