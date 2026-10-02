THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION UNDER ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 AND CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THAT REGULATION.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

ART SHARE 002 S.A.

16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B273672 | LEI 254900OEKYEX6EFPVO79

ARTEX Global Markets ticker BAC1EU | Class B shares ISIN LU2583605XXX

For immediate release

Art Share 002 announces third party tender offer by NORVAULT AG for Class B shares

Luxembourg, 2 October 2026, Time 1500CET

Art Share 002 S.A. (the Company), the sole holder of Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963 by Francis Bacon and the issuer of the Class B shares admitted to trading on the Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) operated by ARTEX Global Markets, announces that it has been informed by NORVAULT AG (NORVAULT), a Liechtenstein company, that NORVAULT is undertaking a voluntary off-market cash and exchange tender offer for up to 54,999 Class B shares in the Company.

The Company considers this information relevant to investors because completion of the tender at or near its maximum size may affect ownership concentration, the number of Class B shares available for trading, liquidity and the market price of the Class B shares. The Company cannot predict whether, or to what extent, any such effects will occur.

Principal terms communicated by NORVAULT

Cash tender . EUR 70.00 for each share accepted by NORVAULT.

. EUR 70.00 for each share accepted by NORVAULT. Exchange tender . Eligible holders may elect to receive NORVAULT Bacon Series 001 Notes. The number of Notes is calculated at 97.5% of the accepted exchange shares and rounded up to the next whole Note; exchange elections must be made in whole multiples of 100 shares. The Notes are obligations of NORVAULT and do not confer shareholder rights in the Company.

. Eligible holders may elect to receive NORVAULT Bacon Series 001 Notes. The number of Notes is calculated at 97.5% of the accepted exchange shares and rounded up to the next whole Note; exchange elections must be made in whole multiples of 100 shares. The Notes are obligations of NORVAULT and do not confer shareholder rights in the Company. Notes. The Notes are euro-denominated, tokenised, secured, unsubordinated, limited-recourse debt obligations of NORVAULT. They carry no interest and have no fixed maturity. They do not confer ownership of the Company, the tendered shares or the Artwork, or any voting, dividend or other shareholder rights in the Company. Each Note is intended to be represented by one Canton Token, subject to the final register and wallet arrangements.





The Offer is expected to open on 05 October 2026, expire on 21 October 2026 and settle on 30 October 2026. These dates may change, and intermediaries may apply earlier deadlines. The complete terms, conditions, eligibility requirements and procedures are contained in NORVAULT's Tender Offer Memorandum and related documents available at www.cantra.io.

Effect on Art Share 002 and Company position

The Offer is not made by the Company and is not a repurchase, issue or cancellation of its shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds and is not the issuer, guarantor or obligor of the Notes. The Offer does not change the Company's share capital or the rights attaching to the Class B shares.

The Board does not recommend that shareholders tender or refrain from tendering. Each holder should make its own decision by reference to NORVAULT's final documents and its own circumstances. If the Offer completes, the transfer of existing shares to NORVAULT may increase ownership concentration and reduce the number of Class B shares available for trading, which may affect liquidity and the market price.

Contacts and person responsible

Investor relations: Investor-relations@artshare002.com

Press contact: Amit Sharma - Amit.sharma@artexgm.com

About Art Share 002

Art Share 002 S.A. is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended. Its principal activity is to hold and securitise Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963 by Francis Bacon and the risks associated with the Artwork. The Class B shares are admitted to trading on ARTEX Global Markets.

The Company is managed by its board of directors: Ursula Schmidt, Edouard de Burlet and Ronan Le Bouc.

Regulatory information

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Edouard de Burlet, Director. The date and time of communication to the media is 02 October 2026 at 1500 CET.

Information in this announcement concerning NORVAULT, the Offer and the Notes has been provided by NORVAULT and is included solely to explain the transaction affecting the Class B Shares. Art Share 002 is not responsible for the conduct, funding, acceptance, allocation, settlement or completion of the Offer, or for the issue, custody, security, performance or payment of the Notes, each of which is a matter for NORVAULT and the relevant intermediaries. Nothing in this announcement excludes or limits any responsibility or liability of Art Share 002 that cannot lawfully be excluded or limited, including its responsibility for the accuracy and non-misleading nature of this announcement. The Offer and the Notes are not being made or offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, or in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where doing so would be unlawful. The restrictions and definitions in NORVAULT's final documents apply.

This is an issuer disclosure by Art Share 002 and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, investment advice or recommendation. The Offer and any offer of Notes are made solely by NORVAULT under its final documents. No prospectus for the Notes has been approved by any competent authority.