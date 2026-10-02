Stenocare A/S: STENOCARE provides update on future supply of Bedrocan medical cannabis products

STENOCARE A/S

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, DENMARK

TICKER: STENO

This information is information that STENOCARE A/S is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on October 02, 2026.

STENOCARE A/S ("STENOCARE") today provides an update regarding the future supply situation for the CannGros medical cannabis products in Denmark. The CannGros portfolio supplied by STENOCARE originates from Bedrocan in the Netherlands, and recent regulatory developments in the Dutch medical cannabis framework have increased uncertainty regarding continued supply to Danish patients from 2027 onwards. The situation affects all Danish imports of Bedrocan products supplied through the current Dutch export framework.

Stenocare imports some of its medical cannabis products from the Netherlands for the Danish market. The official supplier is the Dutch Office of Medicinal Cannabis (OMC), which operates under the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. Since 2003, OMC has contracted Dutch producer Bedrocan to cultivate medical cannabis for supply through the Dutch government-controlled system, including exports to customers across Europe.

In Denmark, these products are sold to patients under the CannGros brand and are also marketed under a different brand by another Danish supplier. Consequently, both Danish suppliers are affected by the uncertainty regarding continued supply of Bedrocan products to Danish patients from 2027 onwards.

The Dutch Office of Medicinal Cannabis (OMC) has decided to phase out international exports of medical cannabis by the end of 2026. This decision has been under way since 2024 but pushed out several times to allow sufficient time to amendment the Dutch Opium Act. This OMC decision creates a potential regulatory gap from 2027, as the existing export route through OMC is expected to end before the new legal framework allowing direct supply is in place.

Against this background, Bedrocan Nederland B.V. and Bedrocan International B.V. have now entered a court-supervised suspension of payments in the Netherlands. The situation follows the expiry of Bedrocan's previous government supply arrangement with OMC and delays to planned amendments to the Dutch Opium Act. The legislative amendment is required to establish a new framework that would allow Bedrocan to supply directly from their Dutch facility, including to international customers. However, the legislative process has been delayed, and the new framework is currently not expected to take effect before 2028.

STENOCARE continues to supply the CannGros products to the Danish market during the remainder of 2026. The company is actively engaging with the relevant Danish and Dutch authorities to explore possible transitional solutions for 2027, while simultaneously working diligently to secure alternative supply arrangements and identify suitable replacement products for the Bedrocan portfolio. For clarity, the supply of STENOCARE's oil products across all markets, including Denmark, is not affected by this situation.

STENOCARE is confident that these efforts will enable the company to establish solutions that can support continued access to medical cannabis treatment for Danish patients and minimise the risk of supply disruption.

Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG Phone: +43 676 960 75 84 Email: info@keswickglobal.com

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO Phone: +45 31770060 E-mail: presse@stenocare.com

About STENOCARE A/S

STENOCARE A/S, founded in 2017, supplies prescription-based medical cannabis in Denmark and international markets. The Company operates with STENOCARE oil, CannGros flower and white-label products based on its patented ASTRUM oil technology, sourced from specialised suppliers that comply with European Good Manufacturing Practice requirements. ASTRUM is a unique patented medical cannabis oil technology, which provides improved bioavailability of active ingredients for patients. STENOCARE shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under ticker STENO.

www.stenocare.comwww.stenocare.dk