StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Integra Trading S.A.S., Establishing a Colombian Coffee Origination and Processing Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Integra Trading S.A.S. ("Integra"), a coffee trader, exporter, and bean processor with extensive capabilities in Colombia. The acquisition will be made through StoneX's Switzerland-based trading entity and integrated into the StoneX Supply & Trading physical commodities business.

Founded in 2015 and led by Manuel Rueda, Integra operates a certified processing mill near Medellín in the Antioquia region. The company holds several internationally recognized quality, food-safety, and sustainability certifications, including Organic, Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade USA, Fair Trade International, 4C, Colombia's Protected Geographical Indication (IGP), and U.S. FSMA compliance.

The combination is expected to be immediately accretive, and will accelerate growth by connecting Integra's origination and milling capabilities to StoneX's global client base, risk-management platform, and financial resources. The transaction strengthens StoneX's position in the global coffee market by expanding its direct origination and processing footprint in a key coffee-producing country, increasing access to high-quality Arabica coffees, and creating a more integrated platform from origin to end market. Together, these capabilities are expected to support higher volumes, enhance margins, and strengthen StoneX's ability to deliver value across the global coffee supply chain.

Brent Grecian, CEO of StoneX Supply and Trading commented:

"Integra gives StoneX a "boots on the ground" presence at origin in Colombia, a licensed exporter, an owned processing mill, and a team with deep grower relationships. It's a natural extension of our physical coffee business, and it's expected to contribute from day one while giving our clients a more direct, traceable, and sustainable supply chain."

Manuel Rueda, Founder of Integra said:

"Joining StoneX gives our business the capital, platform, and global reach to grow well beyond what we could achieve on our own. We're keeping our team and our origination model intact while gaining direct access to end-user clients around the world."

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,200 employees serve over 80,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

About Integra Trading

Founded in 2015 by Manuel Rueda, Integra Trading is a Colombia-focused coffee company with more than 15 years of industry experience and a Miami-based sales hub. The company has a state-of-the-art coffee processing and storage facility near the Medellín region. The facility holds Organic, Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance certifications, supporting traceability and international quality standards.

Media Inquiries: media@stonex.com

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