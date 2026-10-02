Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp. and REEcycle Holdings, Inc. Announce Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Release Updated Investor Presentation

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HCAC) (the "Company") and REEcycle Holdings, Inc. ("REEcycle") jointly announced the filing of the registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 1, 2026, in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination"). The registration statement includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. It has not yet been declared effective by the SEC.

The Company and REEcycle have also released an updated investor presentation for use in connection with the Business Combination. The presentation has been furnished to the SEC as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Additional Information and Where to Find It.

On October 1, 2026, the Company and REEcycle filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC. The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement to be distributed to the Company's shareholders in connection with the Company's solicitation of proxies for the shareholder vote in connection with the Transactions (as defined in the Business Combination Agreement), the prospectus relating to the offer of securities to be issued in connection with the Merger, and other matters to be described in the registration statement. Following the effectiveness of the Registration Statement as declared by the SEC, the Company will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, HALL CHADWICK ACQUISITION CORP.'S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE JOINT PROSPECTUS/PROXY STATEMENT INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH HALL CHADWICK ACQUISITION CORP.'S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT, MERGER AND OTHER MATTERS AS DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HALL CHADWICK ACQUISITION CORP., REECYCLE, AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. Shareholders and other interested parties may obtain a copy of these documents, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a written request to the Company, Attn: Corporate Secretary, 1 North Bridge Road #18-06 High Street Centre Singapore, 179094.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE TRANSACTIONS OR ANY RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS PRESS RELEASE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation.

REEcycle, the Company, and their respective directors, executive officers, management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in a solicitation of proxies of the Company's shareholders in connection with the Business Combination Agreement. Investors and shareholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations, and interests of the Company's directors and executive officers in its filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026, as amended on September 23, 2026, and as further amended on September 30, 2026. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Company's shareholders in connection with the Business Combination Agreement will be set forth in the proxy statement/registration statement, along with information concerning the interests of REEcycle's and the Company's participants in the solicitation. Such interests may in some cases be different from those of REEcycle's or the Company's equity holders generally. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents as described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" with respect to Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp. ("HCAC") and REEcycle Holdings, Inc. ("REEcycle"). Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing and benefits of the Transaction, and REEcycle's future financial or operating performance. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the businesses of HCAC and REEcycle may differ from their actual results, and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. In addition, these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding REEcycle's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the Transaction, the satisfaction of the conditions to, and the timing of the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of REEcycle and/or HCAC), and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such "forward-looking statements", and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements with respect to HCAC and REEcycle. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by REEcycle and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of definitive agreements; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against REEcycle, HCAC or others following the announcement of the Transaction; (3) the inability to complete the Transaction due to the failure to obtain consents and approvals of shareholders or the SEC's declaration of the effectiveness of the Registration Statement; (4) failure to obtain financing to complete the transactions or to satisfy other conditions to closing; delays or failures to obtain necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the transactions; (5) changes to the proposed structure of the Transaction as a result of applicable laws, regulations or conditions; (6) the risk that the Transaction disrupts current plans and operations of REEcycle; (7) projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics; (8) projections about industry trends and market opportunity; expectations relating to the demand for REEcycle's services; (9) REEcycle's ability to scale and grow its business; (10) the cash position of REEcycle following the closing; (11) the risk that the Transaction disrupts current plans and operations of REEcycle as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Transaction; (12) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of REEcycle to successfully commercialize its business, and REEcycle's ability to source and maintain key relationships with management and key employees; (13) the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, continue developing its properties, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers, and retain its management and key employees; (14) costs related to the Transaction; (15) the possibility that REEcycle and/or its related entities may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (16) risks relating to REEcycle's anticipated operations and business; (17) the risk that REEcycle does not ever enter into any definitive agreements in connection with commercialization of its technology; (18) the risk that REEcycle is pursuing an emerging market; (19) the amount of redemption requests made by the HCAC public shareholders; and (20) other risks and uncertainties set forth under "Risk Factors" and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC by HCAC and/or REEcycle, including the Registration Statement, and HCAC's other filings with the SEC, as well as any further risks and uncertainties to be contained in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed after the date of this press release. In addition, there may be additional risks that neither HCAC nor REEcycle presently know, or that REEcycle currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, REEcycle and HCAC do not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this communication does not constitute an admission by REEcycle and HCAC, or any other person, that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

No Offer or Solicitation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or exemptions therefrom. Investors should consult with their counsel as to the applicable requirements for the Company to avail itself of any exemption under the Securities Act.

Investor Relations Contact:



REEcycle



Sandy Noyes

sandy@reecycleinc.com

HCAC



Alex Bono

abono@hallchadwick.com

Media Contact:



REEcycle



Sandy Noyes

sandy@reecycleinc.com