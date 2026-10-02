All In FutureTech Alliance, Inc.: All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. Launches New Digital Platform for Consumers and Businesses, Advancing Its AI-Enabled Global Services Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) ("AIFA" or the "Company") today announced the official launch of its new AIFA Digital Service Platform, designed for both consumer and business users.

The platform is an important component of AIFA's broader digital business strategy. It is designed to build long-term user relationships through high-quality content focused on artificial intelligence, investing, and education, while progressively connecting users with the Company's products and resources across education and workforce development, professional knowledge services, and global business services.

Unlike AIFA's previously launched corporate website, which primarily serves corporate communications, company information, and investor relations functions, the new platform is intended to serve end users more directly, including individuals, families, professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses interested in artificial intelligence, personal capability development, professional knowledge, and global business opportunities.

Through the new platform, AIFA aims to gradually establish an integrated user journey that moves from gaining insight through content, to building capabilities through education, and ultimately to addressing real-world needs through professional services.

High-Quality Content as a Long-Term User Entry Point

The AIFA Digital Service Platform adopts a content-first approach and provides bilingual Chinese and English content focused on artificial intelligence, investing, education, and global industry trends.

The planned content ecosystem includes daily in-depth articles, signed columns, global AI coverage, and thematic research, designed to help users develop a more systematic understanding of the technological, industrial, and social changes being driven by artificial intelligence.

The platform currently features a magazine-inspired editorial experience that emphasizes in-depth content, named authorship, and long-term reading value rather than traditional news-portal aggregation.

Connecting Content with Education and Workforce Development

Beyond content, AIFA plans to progressively integrate its education and workforce-development offerings into the platform, providing users at different stages with learning pathways ranging from basic AI literacy to professional capability development.

Planned education offerings include AI courses, professional training, bootcamps, Co-intelligence Academy programs, and other learning and membership products. Through these offerings, the Company seeks to help users move from understanding AI conceptually to developing practical and applicable skills.

Over the longer term, AIFA intends to apply artificial intelligence to areas including course development, knowledge organization, personalized learning, intelligent Q&A, and learning support, with the goal of improving both educational content production and service-delivery efficiency.

Supporting Global and Cross-Border Business Development

The AIFA Digital Service Platform is also expected to support the Company's global business services.

For entrepreneurs, founders, and companies seeking to expand into international markets, the platform plans to provide overseas market information, case studies, policy and compliance content, international trade show and event information, and access to relevant global business-development resources.

AIFA is developing services around market entry, international trade shows, channel development, local partnerships, global brand expansion, and other cross-border business needs.

By connecting information with practical service access points, the Company aims to reduce the complexity of obtaining overseas market intelligence and professional resources, while progressively building cross-border service capabilities connecting Asia and North America.

Building a Digital User Ecosystem from Content to Services

AIFA intends to use the new platform to further develop long-term user relationships and digital service capabilities.

Through features including content subscriptions, personal Bookshelves, author following, research-report downloads, and product and service entry points, the platform is designed to progressively build a record of users' interactions across reading, learning, and service needs. Current functionality already includes article saving, author following, and a personal Bookshelf.

Subject to applicable privacy, data-protection, and other legal requirements, the Company intends over time to use artificial intelligence to further improve user-needs identification, content recommendations, resource matching, and service delivery.

The Company believes that these long-term digital user relationships can provide an important foundation for the future development of AIFA's AI-enabled service capabilities.

Management Commentary

Shanglong Li, Chairman of AIFA, commented:

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how people acquire knowledge, develop skills, and make business decisions. We want AIFA to be more than a company that talks about AI. Our goal is to apply AI to real-world needs across users' daily learning, work, and global business activities."

"The launch of this new platform represents an important step in building long-term user relationships. A user may begin with a single article to better understand AI, and then continue into courses, research, and professional services. Our goal is to progressively connect content, education, and global business services through one unified platform, so users can move from information, to capability, to solving real-world problems within the AIFA ecosystem."

AIFA Advances a Dual-Platform Digital Strategy

With the launch of the new consumer-facing digital service platform, AIFA is developing a complementary dual-platform digital architecture:

AIFA Corporate Website

Primarily serves shareholders, investors, media, business partners, and the capital markets, providing centralized access to the Company's strategic direction, business portfolio, corporate governance, news, and investor relations information.

AIFA Digital Service Platform

Primarily serves consumers, professionals, creators, and business users, with the objective of building long-term user relationships and supporting business conversion through content, education, and professional services.

The Company believes the two platforms serve distinct but complementary functions-corporate and capital-markets communication on one side, and user services and business growth on the other-and together support AIFA's long-term strategy of building an AI-enabled global service platform.

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) is a publicly listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world business and service scenarios. The Company is developing businesses across education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research.

AIFA seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve knowledge creation, identify user needs, enhance resource matching and increase the efficiency and scalability of professional service delivery. The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform serving individuals, organizations and businesses across multiple markets.

AIFA Corporate Website:

AIFA-Global.com

AIFA Digital Service Platform:

AIFA.one

Investor Relations:

ir@aifa-global.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, business development plans, use of artificial intelligence, anticipated expansion of its business platform, development of its education, media, global commerce, investment and research activities, and its long-term objective of building a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and services, expand its customer and partner base, manage regulatory and compliance requirements, compete effectively, integrate new business initiatives, and obtain financing or other resources as needed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.