Taylor Devices, Inc.: Taylor Devices Announces First Quarter Results

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had first quarter sales of $7,300,239, down from last year's first quarter sales of $9,918,350.

Net earnings for the first quarter were $456,933, also down from last year's first quarter earnings of $2,190,084.

"While we finished last fiscal year, FY26, with a record high backlog of $52.8M, the fact that much of it arrived later in FY26 Q4 ended up pushing the associated sales recognition out of this quarter, FY27 Q1," stated Tim Sopko, CEO. He further commented, "This lower sales volume in turn negatively impacted our FY27 Q1 profitability with product sales mix, including new product development efforts, further challenging our margin performance in the quarter." He continued, "Market dynamics remain largely unchanged from recent quarters with our Structural markets continuing to face headwinds driven by higher interest and unfavorable foreign exchange rates while our Aerospace/Defense markets enjoy tailwinds driven by world unrest." He further commented, "Order intake for the quarter, with all three of our product groups contributing, was robust as can been seen in our firm order backlog of $55.2M, which also sets a new record high for our company." He concluded, "As our FY27 continues, we remain focused on our growth strategies supported by our continued investments in our Team, technologies (R&D) and facilities."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 71-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture & marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment & structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

First Quarter (3 months ended 08/31/26 & 8/31/25) Fiscal 2027

Fiscal 2026 Sales $ 7,300,239

$ 9,918,350 Net Earnings $ 456,933

$ 2,190,084 Earnings per Share $ 0.14

$ 0.70 Shares Outstanding 3,227,434

3,146,140

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com, with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact: Artie Regan

Regan & Associates, Inc.

(212) 587-3005 (phone)

(212) 587-3006 (fax)

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.