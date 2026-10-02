Everpure Impact Report 2026: Sustainability Highlights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Everpure delivers advanced storage and data management solutions that enable companies to unlock the full potential of their data by ensuring it is secure, accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era.

With Everpure, organizations can simultaneously scale performance and significantly reduce energy consumption. Everpure empowers customers to build their own Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC), an intelligent and autonomous environment that enables customers to store, manage, protect, and access their data seamlessly across on-premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Powered by the Everpure Platform, an EDC transforms storage into a unified, virtualized cloud of data, governed by an intelligent control plane.

Three central principles guide us as we innovate to meet evolving customer needs: simplicity, sustainability, and infrastructure transformation enablement. Achieving simplicity in complex IT environments requires ongoing investment, and to that end we consistently reinvest over 20% of our annual revenue back in research and development. We believe that storage and data management should be unified, continuously available, and resilient. Next-generation data storage must enable capabilities such as governance, cyber resilience, and data management with built-in compliance, while maximizing capacity and performance and minimizing power, space, cooling, and operational requirements. The Everpure Platform is designed to deliver these capabilities, enabling customers to modernize their environments and support evolving data demands.

This is made possible by a culture grounded in persistence, creativity, teamwork, ownership, and customer-first focus, and guided by honesty, integrity, and respect. This culture is embodied by our global workforce of nearly 6,400 employees across more than 30 countries.

Everpure sustainability highlights for fiscal year 2026 include:

Sustainable platform and services

Launched 300TB quad-level cell (QLC) DirectFlash Module to advance our platform's storage efficiency to over 18TBe per watt, a 1.94 times improvement versus our 150TB DirectFlash Module.

Introduced FlashArray//RC20-the first remanufactured storage platform from Everpure-delivering up to 18% lower manufacturing emissions.

Returned, refurbished, and redeployed DirectFlash Module and controller inventory from customers resulted in an estimated 6,800 MT CO2e of avoided emissions from manufacturing new components.

Advanced Purity Energy Optimization program, reducing operational power consumption across all products through dynamic CPU scaling, active idle modes, and background task optimization.

Launched FlashBlade//EXA, the Everpure purpose-built storage platform for AI factories at scale, delivering industry-leading performance per watt, up to 80% more effective capacity per watt, and 75% less rack space compared to competing AI-scale storage solutions.

Introduced FlashArray//ST, delivering over 10 million IOPS in five rack units at consistent ultra-low latency- the highest performance density in our portfolio.

Everpure service logistics processed more than 77,000 pounds of end-of-life material, of which less than 0.25% was sent to landfill.

Environmental

Completed transition risk climate scenario analysis to quantitatively assess our legal, technology, market, and reputation climate-related risks and mitigation measures.

Scaled up global renewable electricity procurement to 46%, maintaining 100% coverage at our Santa Clara headquarters and offices in Prague, Bangalore, Lehi, and Bellevue, and expanding procurement for our Bluffdale, Utah, colocated data center.

Expanded CDP supply chain disclosure reach, with nearly three times more suppliers invited and responses received year over year.

15% of data center staff completed the Certified Data Center Sustainability Professional (CDCSP ) course and associated certification.

Avoided an estimated 23 metric tons of packaging materials annually by transitioning to inter-site reusable packaging.

Social

Maintained Pulse of Pure employee rating of 8.8/10 on Proud to Work for Everpure-Top 10% of tech industry.

14.6% of open positions were filled by internal candidates (+1.7 points Y/Y).

98.7% of employees completed the Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) Enablement program.

94% of employees participated in mid-year check-ins (+6 points Y/Y).

43% of the US workforce represents people of color and indigenous employees.

100% of Tier 1 production sites and key strategic suppliers scored silver or above on Responsible Business Alliance Validated Assessment Program (VAP) audits.

$3.8M in charitable donations by the Everpure Foundation and Everpure (58% Y/Y increase).

53% employee participation in Everpure Foundation giving and volunteering (20% Y/Y increase).

12,200 hours of volunteer time tracked by employees (70% Y/Y increase).

Governance

Achieved Y/Y increases in sustainability ratings, including CDP Climate, EcoVadis, and S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Named a winner of the Nature and Biodiversity Leadership award at the Finance for the Future Awards for our impact accounting work and leadership in sustainable finance.

Published a new human rights statement and labor practices statement.

Launched the Everpure Trust Center, providing a centralized, real-time repository for our security posture, compliance certifications, and privacy practices.

Achieved Common Criteria certification for FlashArray and FlashBlade, meeting the highest international standards for IT security evaluation.

Launched a cross-functional Privacy Champion Network, which provides in-depth training to develop privacy ambassadors across the enterprise.

Learn more about Everpure's sustainability progress in its Impact Report 2026

Find more stories and multimedia from Everpure at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Everpure

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/everpure

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Everpure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/everpure-impact-report-2026-sustainability-highlights-1230521