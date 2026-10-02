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WKN: A3D9ZG | ISIN: CA13646K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: X88
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 15:50
75,86 Euro
+0,93 % +0,70
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,4076,3816:47
75,5875,8416:34
PR Newswire
02.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CPKC sets new September and quarterly grain records in Canada, U.S.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has set new September monthly and third quarter records for transporting grain and grain products across Canada and the United States.

"These new records reflect the collective effort of CPKC railroaders, our customers and those across the grain supply chain working together with a shared commitment to service, safety and execution," said Elizabeth Hucker, CPKC Vice President, Sales & Marketing Bulk.

In Canada, CPKC moved 2.94 million metric tonnes (MMT) and 30,324 carloads of grain and grain products in September 2026, the second record month in a row to begin the 2026-2027 crop year. Also, the three-month period of July, August and September 2026 set a third quarter record for carloads and metric tonnes in Canadian grain.

In the United States, CPKC moved 2.51 MMT and 26,236 carloads of grain and grain products in September 2026. Also, the three-month period of July, August and September 2026 set a third quarter record for carloads and metric tonnes in U.S. grain.

Combined in Canadian and U.S. grain, last month set new records for total carloads and metric tonnes for the month of September and the third quarter.

All the new records topped marks set in 2020.

On July 31, 2026, CPKC released its 2026-2027 Grain Service Outlook Report, outlining how it plans to provide grain customers industry-leading safe and reliable service throughout the upcoming crop year. The report is available on www.cpkcr.com.

Through Week 8, CPKC has transported more than 4.99 MMT and 51,268 carloads of Canadian grain and grain products.

About CPKC
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

© 2026 PR Newswire
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