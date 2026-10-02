MERXWIRE Releases Asia-Pacific Wafer Foundry Market Analysis and Forecast Report

MERXWIRE has released its Asia-Pacific Wafer Foundry Market Analysis and Forecast Report, covering the regional wafer foundry market overview, industry structure, technological developments, supply chain landscape, and market outlook.

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / MERXWIRE released its Asia-Pacific Wafer Foundry Market Analysis and Forecast Report (2026-2030) this month. The report examines current developments in the semiconductor industry, industry structure, process technologies, supply chain configurations, and market opportunities. It aims to help semiconductor companies, technology firms, investment institutions, industry researchers, and related stakeholders understand market trends and identify future business opportunities.

The expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure and growing demand for computing power are driving the global semiconductor market. Global semiconductor industry revenue is projected to exceed US$1.5 trillion in 2026, supporting demand for advanced process technologies, wafer manufacturing, semiconductor equipment, and materials. Asia-Pacific is a major global wafer foundry production region. Taiwanese companies account for more than 75% of the combined revenue of the world's ten largest wafer foundry companies, while companies in China and South Korea also hold significant market shares.

According to MERXWIRE's report, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain central to the global wafer foundry industry and semiconductor supply chain from 2026 to 2030. As applications such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), data centers, 5G communications, and automotive electronics continue to develop, global demand for high-performance semiconductors and advanced process technologies is expected to increase. This demand is also expected to drive further expansion of wafer manufacturing capacity and investment in related equipment and materials.

The Report Identifies Three Key Trends

Demand for AI and HPC drives the expansion of advanced process technologies and wafer foundry capacity. Advanced process technologies, advanced packaging, and smart manufacturing drive the upgrading of the wafer foundry industry. Supply chain restructuring and regionalized manufacturing strategies strengthen Asia-Pacific's central role in wafer manufacturing.

Within the Asia-Pacific semiconductor market, Taiwan, China, and South Korea each have distinct industry strengths. Taiwan holds a leading global position in wafer foundry services and advanced process technologies. South Korea has substantial capabilities in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and wafer foundry services, while China continues to expand its wafer manufacturing capacity and accelerate efforts to develop a more self-sufficient semiconductor supply chain.

Key Research Areas

Asia-Pacific wafer foundry market size, growth trends, and market forecasts for 2026-2030.

Comparative analysis of semiconductor industry structures and competitiveness in Taiwan, China, and South Korea.

Analysis of development trends in advanced and mature process technologies and wafer manufacturing technologies.

Analysis of market demand across applications including AI, high-performance computing, data centers, 5G, and automotive electronics.

Analysis of wafer foundry capacity, fab investments, and regional capacity distribution across Asia-Pacific.

Research Scope

The report covers major wafer foundry markets across Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on Taiwan, China, and South Korea. It examines each market's wafer foundry industry, capacity distribution, process technologies, supply chains, major companies, and competitive landscape. It also assesses the position, competitive advantages, and development potential of each market within the broader Asia-Pacific semiconductor industry.

Data Sources and Analytical Methods

The report draws on publicly available government data, industry research organizations, wafer foundry and wafer manufacturing companies, equipment and materials suppliers, industry associations, and publicly disclosed corporate information, supplemented by MERXWIRE's market research data. Using analytical methods covering market size, industry competition, technological trends, supply chains, and market forecasting, the report evaluates the current state of the Asia-Pacific wafer foundry market and its development trends from 2026 to 2030.

For more information about MERXWIRE's Asia-Pacific Wafer Foundry Market Analysis and Forecast Report (2026-2030), please visit: https://merxwire.com/

About MERXWIRE

MERXWIRE is an international business services company covering global topics across marketing, education, finance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, international trends, and various industries related to global business and society. Through its professional content platforms and business services, MERXWIRE provides industry insights, educational resources, and PR solutions to help organizations communicate effectively with global audiences.

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SOURCE: MERXWIRE

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