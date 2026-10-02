Sparq Builds Broad Enterprise Claude Capability With More Than 130 Certified Professionals

Company launches as a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track, strengthening its ability to help enterprises move AI into production

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Sparq , the AI-native digital engineering partner built to re-engineer the systems businesses run on, today announced it has launched as a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track. With more than 130 Claude-certified professionals across the company, Sparq has built broad capability to help enterprises deploy Claude in production and make the larger shift to an AI-native development lifecycle departments

For Sparq clients, the partnership provides access to a multidisciplinary team that can take Claude beyond a successful pilot and embed it into the operational systems where cost, throughput and decision speed are determined. That work extends beyond individual Claude implementations to the broader operating-model transformation enterprises need to put AI into production. This includes rethinking how teams design, build, test, deploy and operate software, ensuring governance, evaluation and cost controls are built in from the start.

"Putting Claude into production is where its value becomes real for our clients," said Ingrid Curtis, CEO of Sparq. "Having more than 130 Claude-certified professionals across our product, engineering, and delivery leadership teams gives us meaningful depth as we help enterprises rethink how work gets done. That means redesigning workflows, evolving the software development lifecycle for an AI-native world, and embedding Claude into the systems that drive business performance. Our Select partnership gives us an even stronger foundation to help clients make that transition."

In Sparq's work with OpenAsset , a proposal-management platform for the Built Environment, Sparq and OpenAsset cut proposal creation time by 50%, giving marketers more time to strengthen the final response without disrupting workflows. This helped embed three Claude-powered capabilities directly into OpenAsset's Proposal Studio, saving time and resources while optimizing performance.

"We knew what we wanted AI to accomplish, and bringing it to life in a way our customers could rely on every day meant moving quickly without compromising quality," said Edwin Marty, CTO of OpenAsset. "Sparq partnered with our engineering team to accelerate delivery of AI capabilities, powered by Claude, directly within our product, and together we've built momentum to keep bringing new AI innovations to our customers."

Sparq will continue expanding its Claude practice across its vertical expertise in travel, transportation and logistics, financial services and insurance, retail and other industries to accelerate client success. For more information on Sparq's work with Claude, visit Sparq Anthropic .

###

About Sparq:

Sparq is an AI-native digital engineering services firm that re-engineers the systems businesses run on, turning operational bottlenecks into margin, throughput, and decision speed. We work alongside operators, architects, and engineering and business leaders to modernize critical technology, connect fragmented intelligence, and put AI to work where it can have the greatest impact on business performance. The Shop, Sparq's internal proving ground, stress-tests new engineering patterns and AI components under production-like conditions. Intelligence Studio, Sparq's applied AI foundation, embeds those validated patterns and components directly into a client's existing systems, cutting implementation risk and shortening time to value. Sparq serves Fortune 1000 and enterprise clients across transportation & logistics, real estate & construction, retail, and financial services & insurance, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and delivery teams across the U.S. and Latin America. For more information, visit our website .

Media contact:

Songue PR for Sparq

sparq@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Sparq

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sparq-builds-broad-enterprise-claude-capability-with-more-than-1-1229285