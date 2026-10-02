Enterprise software veteran to lead Tacton's united commercial organization and partner expansion worldwide.

Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software and configuration solutions for manufacturers of complex products, today announced the appointment of Merlin Knott as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Knott will lead Tacton's global commercial organization, including marketing, sales, and pre-sales, aligning the teams responsible for bringing Tacton's solutions to market, and driving value to its customers and partners globally.

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Merlin Knott, Chief Commercial Officer, Tacton

Knott joins Tacton with decades of experience building and scaling commercial organizations across the enterprise software industry. Most recently, he held senior leadership roles at IFS, the world's leading provider of Industrial AI software, where he led global partner and channel operations before becoming President of the company's Enterprise Service Management business. Under his leadership, IFS's partner ecosystem grew to contribute more than 40% of software license revenue. Earlier in his career, Knott held leadership positions at SAP, Cura Software, and MicroStrategy.

"Merlin brings the combination of global commercial leadership, enterprise software experience, and proven ability to scale organizations, which will fuel Tacton's next phase of growth," said Klaus Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Tacton. "Under Merlin's leadership, we will strengthen how we go to market, continue to drive value to our customers, and capitalize on the significant opportunity ahead of us."

Knott's appointment comes as Tacton expands beyond CPQ with the Tacton Connected Suite, connecting how manufacturers define, sell and deliver highly configurable products around one source of configuration truth. As manufacturers look to modernize increasingly complex commercial and operational processes, Tacton is investing in its product portfolio, AI innovation and go-to-market organization to accelerate growth across North America and EMEA.

"Tacton has a tremendous opportunity to build on its leadership in complex manufacturing and bring even greater value to customers as the company expands its vision beyond CPQ," said Knott. "What excites me most is the opportunity to bring our commercial teams together around a shared strategy connecting how we create demand, engage customers, demonstrate value and ultimately help manufacturers transform how they sell and deliver highly configurable products. I'm looking forward to working with the team to accelerate Tacton's next phase of growth."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Knott will focus on building an integrated global commercial strategy that accelerates customer acquisition, and expansion across North America and EMEA, strengthening alignment across regions, and long-term value. His appointment reinforces Tacton's continued investment in scaling its global business and expanding its position as a strategic technology partner for complex manufacturers.

About Tacton

Tacton is a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software and configuration solutions for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton's Connected Suite creates a digital thread across engineering, sales and manufacturing, giving teams one source of configuration truth from product definition through order preparation. Trusted by leading global manufacturers, Tacton helps companies manage product complexity, improve the buying experience, and ensures every customer promise is valid, sellable, and buildable. Tacton is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with offices and customers around the world.

Learn more at tacton.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Lori McInerney

Chief Marketing Officer, Tacton

Lori.McInerney@tacton.com