Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Welche Fritteuse fällt nächsten Monat aus? Dieses Unternehmen baut die Antwort.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2026 16:38 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beyond AXS Opens Doors to Music and Live Entertainment for Denver Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / For young people interested in music and live entertainment, understanding where their creativity can take them often begins with access: to artists, industry professionals, creative tools and the spaces where live experiences come to life. AEG's, AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, is helping create those connections in Denver through Beyond AXS, a new community initiative.

Launched in partnership with Denver Arts & Venues, Beyond AXS is designed to expand access to live events and connect more members of the Denver community with the city's arts, culture and entertainment ecosystem. The program creates hands-on experiences that give participants opportunities to explore music, production, and the many creative pathways behind live entertainment.

The initiative launched with a two-day experience for 15 to 20 students from RiseUp Community School, an alternative school in Denver, Colorado, focused on internship and career preparation, connecting students with music production and Denver-native electronic duo, Big Gigantic.

On Friday, September 25, students participated in a DJ and music-production workshop led by Mobile Studio at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Through hands-on instruction, students were introduced to beat-making, mixing, performance and creative careers within music.

Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken joined the experience ahead of the duo's annual Rowdytown performance at Red Rocks, sharing their perspective as artists and helping students explore the creative process behind making music and producing a major live show.

"Red Rocks has played such an important role in our story," Big Gigantic said. "So being able to help young people experience the creative process behind a show, and see where their own ideas could take them, is incredibly meaningful to us."

The experience continued the following day at Red Rocks, where students attended the soundcheck before Big Gigantic's Rowdytown performance. The behind-the-scenes opportunity offered students a firsthand look at how artists, crews and venues work together to prepare for a major live event.

Together, these experiences reflect the purpose behind Beyond AXS: using the reach of live entertainment to connect young people, artists and their communities.

By pairing hands-on learning with access to working artists and iconic cultural spaces, the program lets students see the industry from a new perspective, not only as fans in the audience, but as people who could one day be part of it.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/beyond-axs-opens-doors-to-music-and-live-entertainment-for-denver-youth-1230547

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.