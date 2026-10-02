Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Phil McInnis, Chief Investment Strategist, Avantis Investors and Caitlin Ebanks, Director, Head of Digital and Institutional ETF Strategy, CIBC Global Asset Management ("CIBC GAM" or the "Company") and their teams, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of three new all-in-one Avantis CIBC Asset Allocation ETFs:

Avantis CIBC Balanced Asset Allocation ETF (TSX: CAKE)

Avantis CIBC Growth Asset Allocation ETF (TSX: CAGR)

Avantis CIBC World Equity ETF (TSX: CAGX)





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CAKE offers a balanced portfolio solution in a single ETF, providing diversified global exposure to equity and fixed income markets.

CAGR offers a growth-oriented portfolio solution in a single ETF, providing diversified global exposure to equity and fixed income markets while emphasizing long-term capital appreciation through a higher allocation to equities.

CAGX is a single ticker solution, providing diversified exposure to companies around the world in both developed and emerging markets, with a market-cap weight to Canada.

These products are the latest addition to the Avantis CIBC ETF family. View the full lineup at cibc.com/avantisetfs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317064