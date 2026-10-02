DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4311.0871 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 229845602 CODE: LCJP ISIN: LU1781541XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LEI Code: 549300BWD7VLI7YELG10 Sequence No.: 445339 EQS News ID: 2409758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2409758&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)