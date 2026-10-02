Appointments expand emnify executive team to accelerate global growth

emnify, a global leader in IoT connectivity, today announced the appointments of Sacha Herrmann as Chief Financial Officer and Christian Friis as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.

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emnify Appoints Sacha Herrmann as Chief Financial Officer and Christian Friis as Chief Revenue Officer

The appointments follow the recent naming of Kenneth De Spiegeleire as Chief Executive Officer and Frank Stoecker as Executive Chairman of the Board. Together, these leadership changes strengthen emnify financial, operational, and commercial capabilities as the company enters its next phase of international growth.

"We have proven momentum. Our ambition is to now turn it into global category leadership," said Kenneth De Spiegeleire, CEO of emnify. "That requires sharper focus, disciplined execution, and the right capabilities in the right seats. Sacha brings financial leadership and operating experience to help us scale with confidence. Christian brings the commercial intensity and international go-to-market expertise to expand our customer base and accelerate growth. Both are proven leaders, and I'm delighted to welcome them to emnify."

Sacha Herrmann brings more than 25 years of international finance and operational leadership experience. Most recently, he served as CFO of Soldo, where he oversaw its move from card distribution to complete financial governance. At Nexthink, Sacha helped scale the company into a global software leader valued at approximately $3 billion. During his career, Sacha has led cross-functional teams across Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom and has raised capital alongside leading international investors. He is a CPA and began his career in audit.

"emnify has the technology, market opportunity, and ambition to build a defining company in global IoT connectivity," said Sacha Herrmann. "My role is to help translate that ambition into a scalable operating model, bringing clarity to decisions, discipline to investment, and the financial foundation required for durable growth. I'm excited to join Kenneth and the team at such an important point in emnify journey."

Christian Friis brings extensive experience scaling high-growth technology businesses across AI, B2B SaaS, fintech, and telecommunications. Before joining emnify, he led the global go-to-market organization at Dixa and held senior leadership roles at TDC and Nets. He began his career in strategy consulting and has since built and led international commercial organizations across multiple technology markets.

"emnify has built differentiated technology in a market with enormous potential," said Christian Friis. "The opportunity is to convert that advantage into even greater value for customers and more predictable growth worldwide. That means staying close to customers, focusing our commercial engine, and executing with speed and consistency. I'm thrilled to join the team and help build the next chapter."

As CFO, Sacha will lead emnify global finance organization and help shape its financial and operating model for scale. As CRO, Christian will lead the company's global revenue organization, with a focus on customer value, commercial execution, and international expansion.

About emnify

emnify is an award-winning IoT connectivity provider operating its global IoT SuperNetwork with access to 550+ mobile networks in 200+ countries. Powered by its own cloud-native mobile core deployed across nine regions worldwide, emnify enables enterprises to deploy and manage connected devices with real-time control over connectivity, routing, and policy. The company supports millions of devices globally across industries including fleet management, aviation, EV charging, digital infrastructure, and consumer electronics. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Berlin, emnify continues to advance future-ready connectivity through open standards including SGP.02, SGP.22, and SGP.32.

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Media Contact

Fernanda Marques

fernanda.marques@emnify.com

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