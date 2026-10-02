Tangshan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - China News Service (CNS) highlights the Great Wall's spirit of striving for perfection and unremitting self-improvement in the City of Tangshan in China's northern Hebei Province, by issuing an article and promo video on Sept. 27, 2026.





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The Great Wall, the largest existing cultural heritage site in the world, has weathered over 2,000 years of wind, frost, rain, and snow, stretching across a vast and magnificent landscape.

"It is an engineering marvel built brick by brick and stone by stone, a spiritual symbol of the Chinese nation's unity and unyielding resilience, and an irreplaceable treasure in the history of human civilization," CNS said in the report.

As the cradle of China's modern industry, Tangshan has, throughout a century of industrial development, always carried in its veins the Great Wall's spirit of striving for perfection and unremitting self-improvement, the article reported.

The report came after the convening of The 4th "Assembly by Great Wall" Global Promotion Activities and Dialogue on World Cultural Heritage, which opened in Qian'an County of Tangshan City, Hebei Province.

Nourished by the Great Wall and empowered by its cultural heritage, Qian'an County of Tangshan City established China's first county-level agency for the construction and protection of the Great Wall National Cultural Park, driving premium steel toward high-end, intelligent, and green development, and building the city brand of "Modern Water City, Beautiful Qian'an", added the report.

Source: China News Service

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317055