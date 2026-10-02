Sparton Resources Inc.: Sparton Provides Status Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company"), compliance with Exchange Policy 3.3, Timely Disclosure, is providing a status update on the temporary suspension (halt) of trading in the securities of the Company, placed by CIRO on September 1, 2026.

Following the announcement on June 18, 2026, of the Morrison Mine Option Agreement and the subsequent announcement of the Glen Eagle Option Agreement on September 1, 2026, a temporary halt was requested by the TSX Venture Exchange on September 1, 2026. Filings related to the Morrison Mine Option Agreement are now on the LINX system and the proposed transaction has been conditionally accepted by the Exchange. Resumption of trading remains subject to the filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report pursuant to Section 5.6(d)(iii) of Policy 5.3, and satisfactory addressal and resolution of all comments shared by the Compliance and Disclosure Department of the Exchange.

An independent NI 43-101 Technical Report has been commissioned and should be completed and filed shortly.

Company President, A. Lee Barker commented that: "The two Morrison Mine transactions provide the Company with exposure to silver in an established Canadian silver camp that is active and undergoing a revival. The way that the Morrison Mine Option deals have been structured, with Sparton retaining operatorship and intending to use its wholly owned drilling company on a program largely funded by Glen Eagle Resources, the Company has the potential to generate drilling revenue while advancing exploration on the Morrison Mine Property. Morrison is a past producer which averaged approximately 29 oz/ton of silver over its production life (Cunningham, 1980, Ontario Department of Mines Assessment Files). We look forward to the resumption of trading and the start of an exciting exploration campaign."

Qualified Person and Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Information

Lee Barker, M.Sc. (A.), P.Eng., President and CEO of Sparton, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

The historical grade and mineral-occurrence information described above is based on historical records and published sources. Sparton believes this information is relevant and reasonably reliable; however, a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to independently verify all of the historical information through new exploration. The Company does not treat the historical information as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.

About Sparton Resources Inc.

Sparton Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with critical-mineral and gold projects in Ontario and Quebec. The Company also holds a strategic investment in a leading vanadium redox flow battery manufacturer.

For More Information

A. Lee Barker, M.Sc. (A.), P.Eng.

President and CEO

Sparton Resources Inc.

Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734

Mobile: 416-716-5762

Email: info@spartonres.ca

Website: www.spartonres.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the Morrison exploration program, future expenditures, the satisfaction of option and earn-in conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, formation and operation of the joint venture, and Sparton's corporate development activities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

We Seek Safe Harbour

SOURCE: Sparton Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sparton-provides-status-update-1230656