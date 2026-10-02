Standard Dental Labs Inc.: Standard Dental Labs Acquires Dr. Tooth Dental Lab

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) ("SDL" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition, effective October 2, 2026, of substantially all of the operating assets of Dr. Tooth, LLC, the dental laboratory business also known as Sheen Dental Laboratory and Hansen Incarnati. The acquisition expands SDL's customer base and advances its strategy of consolidating Florida dental laboratories around regional production facilities.

Based on current operating levels, management estimates that the acquired business adds just over $800,000 in annualized revenue. Combined with SDL's previously announced annualized revenue estimate of approximately $822,000 for its existing operations, the acquisition brings the Company's estimated annualized revenue base to more than $1.6 million, nearly double the prior estimate. These figures reflect management's estimates of operating activity extended over 12 months and are not a forecast of revenue to be reported for calendar 2026.

SDL plans to move production for the acquired business to its Sarasota facility, bringing work currently outsourced to China into the Company's Florida operations. Management believes domestic production can strengthen quality control and communication with dentists, help recover former customer relationships and increase utilization of the Sarasota facility. By adding volume to its existing production infrastructure, SDL expects the acquisition to improve the facility's profitability as integration progresses.

Management, which will included the existing Dr. Tooth management team of Denis Thaxton and Gavin White, believes these changes create an opportunity to rebuild the acquired business to more than $1.1 million in annualized revenue. Achieving that objective will depend on retaining current accounts, recovering customers and successfully transitioning production.

"Our focus is to bring this work back to Florida and give dentists direct access to the people making their restorations," said James D. Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Dental Labs Inc. "We are adding an established customer base to our Sarasota operation, where the additional production can improve the economics of the facility. We also see a clear opportunity to win back business by giving customers the domestic production and responsive service they want."

The transaction was structured as an asset purchase with a combination of cash and SDL common stock, including performance conditions tied to retained customer revenue.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc

Standard Dental Labs Inc. is a Florida-focused dental laboratory company pursuing growth through acquisitions and investment in domestic production capabilities. SDL serves dental practices through its laboratory operations and is focused on digital workflows, quality and responsive service. Its common stock trades on the OTCQB under the symbol TUTH.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated revenue growth, future acquisitions, integration efforts, scalability, financing initiatives, operational synergies, and long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "will," "may," "continue," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including integration risks, customer retention, operational performance, financing availability, regulatory considerations, market conditions, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures published through OTC Markets.

The Company's Regulation A offering statement referenced herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities except pursuant to the qualified offering circular. Any investment should be made only after careful review of the offering materials and risk factors contained therein.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

Standard Dental Labs Inc.

424 E Central Blvd, Suite 308, Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 789-1923

Email: info@sdl.care

Investors: https://sdl.care/investors

SOURCE: Standard Dental Labs Inc.