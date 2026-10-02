MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Greg Ennis has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer of its Mission Technologies division. In this role, Ennis will lead the division's financial organization and oversee accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, rates and budgets, and program cost control across the business.

"Greg's leadership has been instrumental in strengthening our financial performance and driving disciplined growth," said Andy Green, president of HII's Mission Technologies division. "His strategic vision, deep understanding of our business, and strong command of government contracting uniquely position him to lead the division into its next chapter - advancing our growth strategy and delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Ennis brings more than 25 years of experience in government contracting, accounting and financial management. He most recently served as vice president and controller for Mission Technologies, where he played a key role in strengthening the division's financial operations and supporting its continued growth.

"Stepping into this role at such a pivotal moment for Mission Technologies is an honor," Ennis said. "With a strong foundation and clear opportunities ahead, I look forward to partnering with our leadership team and employees to support our customers' vital missions and advance the division's long-term strategic priorities."





A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-promotes-greg-ennis-to-chief-financial-officer-of-mission-technologies/.

About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 45,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a7ba06c-eebe-4a70-a5ab-5a5b5bb4483c