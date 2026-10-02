Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Welche Fritteuse fällt nächsten Monat aus? Dieses Unternehmen baut die Antwort.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JE8X | ISIN: US4464131063 | Ticker-Symbol: HI4
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 17:28
238,30 Euro
-2,42 % -5,90
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
237,80238,7018:58
237,80238,7018:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 18:18 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HII Promotes Greg Ennis to Chief Financial Officer of Mission Technologies

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Greg Ennis has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer of its Mission Technologies division. In this role, Ennis will lead the division's financial organization and oversee accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, rates and budgets, and program cost control across the business.

"Greg's leadership has been instrumental in strengthening our financial performance and driving disciplined growth," said Andy Green, president of HII's Mission Technologies division. "His strategic vision, deep understanding of our business, and strong command of government contracting uniquely position him to lead the division into its next chapter - advancing our growth strategy and delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Ennis brings more than 25 years of experience in government contracting, accounting and financial management. He most recently served as vice president and controller for Mission Technologies, where he played a key role in strengthening the division's financial operations and supporting its continued growth.

"Stepping into this role at such a pivotal moment for Mission Technologies is an honor," Ennis said. "With a strong foundation and clear opportunities ahead, I look forward to partnering with our leadership team and employees to support our customers' vital missions and advance the division's long-term strategic priorities."

Greg Ennis

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-promotes-greg-ennis-to-chief-financial-officer-of-mission-technologies/.

About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 45,000 strong. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/
  • HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII
  • HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII
  • HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII
  • HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii

Contact:
Greg McCarthy
(202) 264-7126
gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a7ba06c-eebe-4a70-a5ab-5a5b5bb4483c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.