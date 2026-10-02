Equity Union Real Estate Launches Healthcare Program for Real Estate Agents and Their Families

New initiative expands agent support with access to group-level health coverage options, a nationwide PPO network and family healthcare plans
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Equity Union Real Estate today announced the launch of a new healthcare program designed to expand health insurance options for eligible affiliated real estate agents and their families. Offered through a partnership with Trident BPO, the initiative gives participating agents access to healthcare plans featuring a nationwide PPO network and coverage options for themselves, their spouses and their dependents.
The initiative expands Equity Union's agent support platform into an area that remains a significant challenge for independent real estate professionals: finding affordable, flexible healthcare coverage outside of a traditional employer-sponsored benefits program.
According to the National Association of REALTORS 2025 Profile of Real Estate Firms, 81% of real estate firms reported that health insurance is not offered to independent contractors, licensees or agents.
Because most real estate agents operate as independent contractors, many are responsible for finding, evaluating and purchasing health insurance independently. Equity Union's healthcare program provides its affiliated agents with a dedicated resource to explore group-level healthcare options they typically would not receive as part of a traditional independent-contractor brokerage relationship.
"Our agents' success is about more than production. It is about the businesses they build and the lives those businesses support," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union Real Estate. "Real estate professionals are independent business owners, and healthcare is something many are left to navigate entirely on their own. We wanted to provide our agents with another option-one that gives them access to meaningful healthcare choices for themselves and their families while reinforcing that Equity Union is invested in much more than their next transaction."
For independent real estate professionals who traditionally must navigate the individual insurance market or obtain coverage through another source, the Equity Union program creates an additional outlet for evaluating healthcare coverage through their brokerage affiliation.
Healthcare Program Features
Healthcare options available through the program may include:
- Access to a nationwide PPO provider network
- Individual healthcare coverage
- Spouse, dependent and family healthcare plan options
- Access to in-network specialists without referral requirements
- Virtual care and telemedicine services
- $0 copay prescription options on select plans
- Optional dental coverage
- Optional vision coverage
- Optional accident coverage
- Budget-conscious healthcare plan choices with transparent pricing
- Strong multi-state provider access
Equity Union Expands Its Agent-First Brokerage Model
The healthcare initiative is part of Equity Union's broader strategy to continually expand the resources available to its real estate professionals.
Alongside technology, marketing, leadership, office infrastructure and operational support, healthcare access adds another dimension to a brokerage model designed around the long-term success of independent real estate agents.
The initiative comes as Equity Union continues to expand its footprint and agent-support platform. The company recorded 5,670 transaction sides in 2025 and achieved 239% transaction-side growth from 2021 through 2025, earning the top position on the 2026 RealTrends Verified GameChangers ranking of the nation's fastest-growing brokerages by five-year transaction-side percentage growth.
About Equity Union Real Estate
Equity Union Real Estate is an independent real estate brokerage serving markets across California and Nevada. With 14 offices and approximately 1,100 real estate agents, the company is known for its agent-first philosophy, collaborative culture, innovative marketing and commitment to building a modern brokerage platform around the needs of independent real estate professionals.
Equity Union has emerged as the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brokerage, generating more than $4 billion in annual sales volume in 2025.
As Equity Union continues to expand across California and Nevada, the company remains focused on combining scale with an agent-first model-investing in technology, marketing, accessible leadership, office infrastructure and professional resources designed to help real estate professionals build stronger, more scalable and sustainable businesses.
Media Contact
Dan Stueve
Senior Vice President, General Manager
Equity Union Real Estate
dan@equityunion.com
(310) 595-5875
SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/equity-union-real-estate-launches-healthcare-program-for-real-estate-agents-and-their-f-1231795