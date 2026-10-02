Equity Union Real Estate Launches Healthcare Program for Real Estate Agents and Their Families

New initiative expands agent support with access to group-level health coverage options, a nationwide PPO network and family healthcare plans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Equity Union Real Estate today announced the launch of a new healthcare program designed to expand health insurance options for eligible affiliated real estate agents and their families. Offered through a partnership with Trident BPO, the initiative gives participating agents access to healthcare plans featuring a nationwide PPO network and coverage options for themselves, their spouses and their dependents.

The initiative expands Equity Union's agent support platform into an area that remains a significant challenge for independent real estate professionals: finding affordable, flexible healthcare coverage outside of a traditional employer-sponsored benefits program.

According to the National Association of REALTORS 2025 Profile of Real Estate Firms, 81% of real estate firms reported that health insurance is not offered to independent contractors, licensees or agents.

Because most real estate agents operate as independent contractors, many are responsible for finding, evaluating and purchasing health insurance independently. Equity Union's healthcare program provides its affiliated agents with a dedicated resource to explore group-level healthcare options they typically would not receive as part of a traditional independent-contractor brokerage relationship.

"Our agents' success is about more than production. It is about the businesses they build and the lives those businesses support," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union Real Estate. "Real estate professionals are independent business owners, and healthcare is something many are left to navigate entirely on their own. We wanted to provide our agents with another option-one that gives them access to meaningful healthcare choices for themselves and their families while reinforcing that Equity Union is invested in much more than their next transaction."

For independent real estate professionals who traditionally must navigate the individual insurance market or obtain coverage through another source, the Equity Union program creates an additional outlet for evaluating healthcare coverage through their brokerage affiliation.

Healthcare Program Features

Healthcare options available through the program may include:

Access to a nationwide PPO provider network

Individual healthcare coverage

Spouse, dependent and family healthcare plan options

Access to in-network specialists without referral requirements

Virtual care and telemedicine services

$0 copay prescription options on select plans

Optional dental coverage

Optional vision coverage

Optional accident coverage

Budget-conscious healthcare plan choices with transparent pricing

Strong multi-state provider access

Equity Union Expands Its Agent-First Brokerage Model

The healthcare initiative is part of Equity Union's broader strategy to continually expand the resources available to its real estate professionals.

Alongside technology, marketing, leadership, office infrastructure and operational support, healthcare access adds another dimension to a brokerage model designed around the long-term success of independent real estate agents.

The initiative comes as Equity Union continues to expand its footprint and agent-support platform. The company recorded 5,670 transaction sides in 2025 and achieved 239% transaction-side growth from 2021 through 2025, earning the top position on the 2026 RealTrends Verified GameChangers ranking of the nation's fastest-growing brokerages by five-year transaction-side percentage growth.

About Equity Union Real Estate

Equity Union Real Estate is an independent real estate brokerage serving markets across California and Nevada. With 14 offices and approximately 1,100 real estate agents, the company is known for its agent-first philosophy, collaborative culture, innovative marketing and commitment to building a modern brokerage platform around the needs of independent real estate professionals.

Equity Union has emerged as the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brokerage, generating more than $4 billion in annual sales volume in 2025.

As Equity Union continues to expand across California and Nevada, the company remains focused on combining scale with an agent-first model-investing in technology, marketing, accessible leadership, office infrastructure and professional resources designed to help real estate professionals build stronger, more scalable and sustainable businesses.

Media Contact

Dan Stueve

Senior Vice President, General Manager

Equity Union Real Estate

dan@equityunion.com

(310) 595-5875

SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/equity-union-real-estate-launches-healthcare-program-for-real-estate-agents-and-their-f-1231795