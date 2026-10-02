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ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2026 19:02 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

American Gene Technologies to Present at the NIBA 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / American Gene Technologies ("AGT"), a clinical-stage biotech developing AGT103-T - the only program to demonstrate elimination of the HIV viral reservoir in humans - will present at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 153rd Investment Conference on October 6-7, 2026.

AGT is raising $55 million to fund its Phase 2 trial of this one-time, gene-modified T-cell therapy targeting a functional cure for HIV in a $40 billion annual market. Backed by a successful Phase 1 trial, FDA Fast Track designation, 60+ patents.

AGT will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on October 7. To schedule a meeting, contact Drew Palin, President, at wdpalin@americangene.com or visit nibanet.org for details.

SOURCE: American Gene Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/american-gene-technologies-to-present-at-the-niba-153rd-investment-conference-in-fort-1230546

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.