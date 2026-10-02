American Gene Technologies to Present at the NIBA 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / American Gene Technologies ("AGT"), a clinical-stage biotech developing AGT103-T - the only program to demonstrate elimination of the HIV viral reservoir in humans - will present at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 153rd Investment Conference on October 6-7, 2026.

AGT is raising $55 million to fund its Phase 2 trial of this one-time, gene-modified T-cell therapy targeting a functional cure for HIV in a $40 billion annual market. Backed by a successful Phase 1 trial, FDA Fast Track designation, 60+ patents.

AGT will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on October 7. To schedule a meeting, contact Drew Palin, President, at wdpalin@americangene.com or visit nibanet.org for details.

SOURCE: American Gene Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/american-gene-technologies-to-present-at-the-niba-153rd-investment-conference-in-fort-1230546