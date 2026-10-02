ISEE Inc: ISEE Announces Strategic Partnership with Holman to Scale Autonomous Yard Truck Deployment

This innovative collaboration combines ISEE's autonomous technology with Holman's fleet leasing, upfitting, and management capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / ISEE, a leader in AI-powered autonomous yard operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Holman, a global automotive services organization, to accelerate the commercialization and large-scale deployment of autonomous yard trucks across North America.

The collaboration represents a groundbreaking partnership in the U.S. logistics market between an autonomous-driving technology provider and a fleet leasing, upfitting, and management partner.

Through the partnership, ISEE will expand its deployment capabilities and market reach by aligning with Holman to offer shared customers a simplified solution for leasing, upfitting, and ongoing vehicle management services. By combining these resources with ISEE's autonomous-driving technology, ISEE will be able to provide customers with a more streamlined, end-to-end pathway for deploying, operating, and scaling autonomous yard truck fleets.

The partnership marks an important milestone in ISEE's growth as the company meets customer demand for autonomy systems across thousands of vehicles in the coming years.

A Faster, More Capital-Efficient Deployment Model

Customers can deploy ISEE's autonomy on customer-owned trucks, Holman-leased trucks, or autonomous-ready vehicles provided by ISEE. Vehicles will be retrofitted and integrated with ISEE's autonomy system before delivery, providing customers with a deployment-ready solution supported by Holman's financing and fleet management services.

Instead of separately sourcing trucks, purchasing autonomy systems, coordinating retrofits, arranging financing, and establishing maintenance support, customers will be able to access these capabilities through an integrated commercial offering.

The partnership will support both existing and new vehicle fleets. Yard tractors already in operation can be retrofitted with ISEE's autonomy system, allowing customers to quickly upgrade their legacy units to autonomous ones. ISEE will also continue working with leading yard truck OEMs to support autonomy on new diesel, alternative-fuel, and electric vehicle platforms.

This flexible approach will allow customers to retrofit existing equipment, lease deployment-ready autonomous vehicles, acquire new vehicles from participating OEMs, or combine these models based on their operational and capital requirements.

"Scaling autonomous yard operations requires much more than autonomous-driving software," said Debbie Yu, President and Co-Founder of ISEE. "Customers need access to vehicles, production capacity, financing, fleet integration, and reliable lifecycle support. Building upon my years of growing the ISEE organization and customer base, I have focused our commercialization strategy on bringing those capabilities together into one integrated ecosystem."

"By combining ISEE's autonomous technology with the Holman Robotics platform, we are creating a faster, simpler, and more capital-efficient way for customers to deploy and operate autonomous yard truck fleets," Yu continued. "Customers will be able to access deployment-ready vehicles together with the infrastructure required to scale them reliably across multiple locations."

Expanding Market Access

The partnership also creates strategic value for both companies. ISEE will be able to leverage Holman's industry-leading fleet leasing and management expertise as well as the company's extensive upfitting capabilities. Holman will further expand its robotics offering through ISEE's autonomous yard truck technology.

Together, the companies plan to pursue joint go-to-market opportunities, reach new customers, and accelerate the adoption of autonomous yard operations.

"Debbie Yu and the ISEE team have built significant momentum in recent years and market demand for autonomous yard operations continues to grow," said Holman's Vice President of Robotics Joe Foster. "By combining Holman's robot fleet leasing and management infrastructure with ISEE's autonomous technology, we can provide customers with a practical solution covering the full vehicle lifecycle."

Holman is also a strategic investor in ISEE, further aligning the companies and reinforcing confidence in ISEE's technology, leadership, and transition from pilot programs to large-scale commercialization.

The collaboration connects the principal components of the autonomous fleet ecosystem: ISEE's autonomous-driving technology, Holman's fleet leasing and management solutions as well as the company's upfit capabilities, and vehicle platforms supplied by ISEE's OEM partners. Together, this partnership offers customers a unified and scalable path to autonomous fleet deployment.

About ISEE

ISEE is transforming logistics yards through AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology. The ISEE autonomous yard truck solution is designed to operate in complex, mixed-traffic environments and help customers improve safety, productivity, and operational consistency. As President and Co-Founder, Debbie Yu leads ISEE's commercialization strategy, strategic partnerships, and enterprise expansion.

For more information, visit www.isee.ai .

Contact Information

Brent Hudspeth

brenthudspeth@isee.ai

tel: 214-734-3215

SOURCE: ISEE Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/isee-announces-strategic-partnership-with-holman-to-scale-autonom-1231784