HENLEY & PARTNERS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD: Henley & Partners - Argentina Announces New Citizenship by Investment Program

New framework adds a significant dimension to Latin America's evolving wealth mobility landscape as Argentina seeks to attract international capital, entrepreneurs and talent

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argentina has unveiled the details of its new Citizenship by Investment Program, marking a significant development in Latin America's evolving residence and citizenship planning landscape.

Presented by Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Chief of Cabinet Diego Santilli during Argentina Week in Paris, the program is expected to become operational for applications during the fourth quarter of 2026. It will offer two principal investment routes: a USD 350,000 non-refundable contribution to the National Treasury, or subscription to a USD 800,000 government bond created specifically for the program.

The Argentine Government says the initiative forms part of its broader process of international opening and integration, alongside reforms intended to strengthen the investment climate and attract international capital.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, says the new framework reflects Argentina's ambition to strengthen its position in the global competition for internationally mobile capital, entrepreneurs and talent. "Henley & Partners has greatly valued the opportunity to engage constructively with the Argentine Government through a series of workshops and discussions around the emerging framework. Argentina has considerable underlying strengths, and this initiative creates an additional mechanism through which the country can connect with international investors, business owners and entrepreneurial talent. We are pleased to see it moving forward and look forward to supporting its international visibility as it progresses towards implementation."

Argentina's Broader Investment Proposition

The citizenship initiative comes as Argentina seeks to position its wider economic and strategic assets more prominently on the international stage.

In his address to the UN General Assembly in September, President Javier Milei linked Argentina's international economic strategy to opening the economy to trade and investment, developing its strategic resources and embracing technological change. He specifically highlighted the country's energy potential, critical minerals, talent and ability to compete in emerging technology industries.

That investment message has continued during Argentina Week in Paris, where the Government has been presenting opportunities in strategic sectors to international investors. Economy Minister Caputo described the event as focused on Argentina's economic transformation and investment opportunities.

Philippe Amarante, Managing Partner and Head of Government Advisory at Henley & Partners, says the citizenship program should therefore be considered within this broader national context. "The significance of this development extends beyond the citizenship framework itself. Argentina is articulating a much broader investment proposition based on the considerable strategic advantages the country already possesses.

"Its strengths across energy, critical minerals, food production, technology and human capital give Argentina an unusually broad platform from which to attract internationally mobile capital and enterprise."

"Residence and citizenship policy can support those wider national objectives when it is closely aligned with economic priorities and when strong governance, due diligence and transparency are built into the framework from the outset."

The Argentine Government says the program will incorporate due diligence, financial transparency and risk-management standards aligned with OECD and FATF recommendations. Applications will undergo identity, source-of-funds, financial, jurisdictional-risk, criminal, reputational and immigration-history checks.

Wealth Mobility Becomes Increasingly Multi-Jurisdictional

The announcement comes amid increasingly broad international demand for residence and citizenship planning.

Henley & Partners is currently working with clients from more than 100 nationalities across over 40 residence and citizenship programs, while 36% of applicants already live outside their country of origin.

Rather than simply relocating from one country to another, internationally mobile investors and families are increasingly diversifying their residence rights, citizenships, investments, businesses and family interests across multiple jurisdictions.

Dominic Volek, Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, says wealth mobility today is much broader than relocation. "Many of the families we advise already have lives, businesses, investments and family interests spanning several jurisdictions, and are increasingly building sovereign portfolios that give them greater geographic diversification and optionality. Argentina adds a new dimension to that landscape. The USD 350,000 contribution route provides a notable new option for investors considering citizenship planning, alongside the wider regional, economic and lifestyle attributes of one of Latin America's largest economies."

Sarah Nicklin

Group Head of Public Relations

sarah.nicklin@henleyglobal.com

+27 72 464 8965