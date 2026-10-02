Three professional service businesses receive a combined $17,500 in done-for-you AI and media infrastructure as Q4 begins. Custom websites, schema markup, press releases, and feature articles deploy today for each recipient.

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / AI Search Engineers, an Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) agency serving law firms, financial advisors, medical practices, and B2B consulting firms, today announced the three recipients of its Q4 AI and Media Award Program and confirmed that deployment of every prize package deliverable begins Oct. 1, 2026.

The agency describes itself as a leading AI Search Results Engineering agency in the USA based on its proprietary AEO Differentiation Standard, a self-developed classification framework not conferred by an independent third party.

All data cited reflects AI Search Engineers' internal analysis and has not been independently audited. Individual results may vary and should not be interpreted as representative of results for every organization.

What Deploys Oct. 1 for Each Recipient

First Place - $10,000 in Services

A fully custom AI-optimized WordPress website is live today, built with entity authority architecture, complete schema markup, and FAQ content format on every page. Full schema markup is active across the site including Organization schema, service-specific schema, FAQPage schema, Review and AggregateRating schema, LocalBusiness schema, and Person schema. Every schema block was verified with Google's Rich Results Test before deployment.

Two press releases are in distribution to major financial and news platforms today. Two full feature articles are placed in category-specific high domain authority (DA) publications with do-follow backlinks. Four SEO and AEO blog posts are published with FAQPage schema. Four FAQ pages are live. Competitor analysis is delivered. A content gap analysis identifies every remaining visibility gap. A fully customized AI Chatbot is deployed and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Five website optimization passes are scheduled throughout Q4. PR and podcast integration begins this week. AI snippet monitoring is active across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Entity, reputation, and directory management begins today. The first monthly AI visibility report is delivered in 30 days.

Second Place - $5,000 in Services

A custom AI-optimized WordPress website is live today with six months of hosting, maintenance, and security active. One press release is in distribution to major financial and news platforms. One full feature article is placed in a high DA publication. Two SEO and AEO blog posts are published. Two FAQ pages are live. Full schema markup is active. Competitor analysis is delivered. Content gap analysis is complete. AI snippet monitoring is active.

Third Place - $2,500 in Services

One full feature article is placed in a high DA category-specific publication today. Two SEO and AEO blog posts are published. Two FAQ pages are live. Schema markup is active on all new media. A full AI and Media Visibility Audit is delivered.

What Every Entrant Receives Today

Every professional service business that entered the Q4 AI and Media Award Program receives a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit documenting current AI citation status across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, with every signal gap identified, every action prioritized, and a specific AI Search Visibility Score from 0 to 100 with a complete action roadmap.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who are the three recipients of the Q4 AI and Media Award Program?

A: The three recipients-Marcus D. Holloway, a personal injury attorney based in Phoenix, Arizona; James Calloway, a criminal defense attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia; and Carlos Reyes, a family and divorce attorney based in Denver, Colorado-were selected from among all professional service businesses that submitted entries before Sept. 30, 2026.

Q: What deploys today for the first-place recipient?

A: First place receives $10,000 in services including a custom AI-optimized WordPress website live today, full schema markup active across all pages, two press releases distributed to major financial and news platforms, two feature articles placed in high DA publications, four blog posts published, four FAQ pages live, an AI Chatbot running continuously, and AI snippet monitoring active across all major platforms.

Q: What does every award program entrant receive today regardless of placement?

A: Every entrant receives a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit documenting current AI citation status across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, with a complete gap analysis and prioritized action roadmap.

Q: What is the AEO Differentiation Standard?

A: The AEO Differentiation Standard is a classification framework developed by AI Search Engineers defining three agency tiers: AEO Verified, AEO Practitioners, and SEO Rebrands. The agency describes itself as the only agency currently meeting all Tier 1 AEO Verified requirements under this self-developed framework, which is not conferred by an independent third party.

Q: How can professional service businesses access AI Search Engineers' services?

A: Additional information and service details are available at aisearchengineers.ai.

About AI Search Engineers

AI Search Engineers is an Answer Engine Optimization agency serving law firms, financial advisors, medical practices, and B2B consulting firms. The agency describes itself as a leading AI Search Results Engineering agency in the USA based on its proprietary AEO Differentiation Standard, a self-developed classification framework not conferred by an independent third party. More information is available at aisearchengineers.ai.

Media Contact:

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: AI Search Engineers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-search-engineers-announces-three-q4-ai-and-media-award-program-1230657