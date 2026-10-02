Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority)
Regulatory News:
ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX):
Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment C
ISIN code: FR0012616852
Date
Number of shares outstanding
Total voting rights
Total gross (1)
Total net (2)
September 30, 2026
43,736,415
55,932,572
55,671,329
(1)
The total number of gross (or "theoretical") voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2)
The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious conditions for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biologics and next-generation HDL carriers that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the core of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261002544722/en/
Contacts:
ABIONYX Pharma
infos@abionyx.com