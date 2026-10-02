Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Welche Fritteuse fällt nächsten Monat aus? Dieses Unternehmen baut die Antwort.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ME

WKN: A3EG0D | ISIN: CA59142H1073 | Ticker-Symbol: E3T
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 20:40
0,153 Euro
+11,05 % +0,015
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METAVISTA3D INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METAVISTA3D INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1350,17521:19
0,1400,15320:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
METAVISTA3D
METAVISTA3D INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METAVISTA3D INC0,153+11,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.