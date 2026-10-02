Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Balaghi as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and a director of the Company effective October 1, 2026.

Mr. Balaghi brings over 25 years of capital markets and public company experience, having held executive and board roles across multiple industries. He currently serves as a director of CyberCatch Holdings Inc. (TSXV: CYBE), a cybersecurity company operating in the public markets, where he contributes to strategic planning and corporate governance. In addition to his role at CyberCatch, Mr. Balaghi is President and Director of Ingreen Building Systems Corp. and has previously served as CEO, CFO, and VP of Corporate Finance at a range of public and private companies listed on the CSE, TSXV, and CBOE.

In connection with the appointment, the Company granted the new CEO 2,050,000 stock options on October 1, 2026, exercisable at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options, are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

The board of directors wishes to thank Mr. Dino Minichiello, interim CEO, for his leadership and contributions to the Company. Mr. Minichiello will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317153