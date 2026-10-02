KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of refinancing Notes issued by RRE 11 Loan Management DAC, a cash flow collateralised loan obligation (CLO) backed primarily by a diversified portfolio of Euro-denominated corporate loans.

RRE 11 Loan Management DAC is managed by Redding Ridge Asset Management (UK) LLP ("RRAM UK" or the "collateral manager"). The CLO will have a 4.5-year reinvestment period and a 15.0-year legal final. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, coverage tests including par value and interest coverage tests, excess spread, and a reinvestment overcollateralisation test. The CLO transaction initially closed in March 2022, and this is the first reset of the transaction. Proceeds from the issuance of the new CLO notes will be used to redeem the outstanding notes in full.

The collateral in RRE 11 Loan Management DAC will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans and bonds issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The target portfolio par amount is €500.0 million with exposures to 166 obligors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2371, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment of approximately B.

RRAM UK is a UK-based subsidiary of Redding Ridge Asset Management LLC, an independent asset management company established and seeded by Apollo Global Credit Management, LLC (Apollo) in 2016 to manage CLOs. The RRAM UK management arm currently manages more than €8.2 billion in assets across nineteen European CLOs.

The ratings on the Class A-1-R Notes and Class A-2-R Notes consider the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date, while the ratings on the Class B-R, C-R and D-R Notes consider the ultimate payment of interest and principal by the applicable stated maturity date.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Structured Credit: Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology

Structured Finance: Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

This credit rating is endorsed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited for use in the European Union. Information on a credit rating's endorsement status is available on its rating page at KBRA.com.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

There are certain issuers, entities or transactions rated by KBRA Europe or KBRA UK that may be or have relationships with Shareholders and/or Shareholder-Related Companies, as that term is defined in KBRA's Shareholder and Shareholder Related Companies for KBRA Europe and KBRA UK Policy and Procedure. Relevant disclosure information may be found here.

About KBRA UK

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK is located at First Floor, Marble Arch House, 66-68 Seymour Street, London W1H 5BT, United Kingdom.

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Contacts:

Analytical Contacts

Cian Durkin, Senior Analyst (Lead Analyst)

+44 20 8148 1082

cian.durkin@kbra.com

Gabriele Gramazio, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1001

gabriele.gramazio@kbra.com

HyunKyeong Kim, Associate Director

+1 646-731-2459

hyunkyeong.kim@kbra.com

Shannon Mooney, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)

+1 312-680-4164

shannon.mooney@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com