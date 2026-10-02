Raphael Toledano's Sorrento Property Group Completes $31.5 Million Sale of 324-Unit Houston Multifamily Community

The sale of Holly View Apartments reflects founder and CEO Raphael Toledano's disciplined approach to multifamily ownership, resident-focused investment and long-term portfolio strategy at Sorrento Property Group.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Sorrento Property Group, founded and led by CEO Raphael Toledano, has completed the $31.5 million sale of Holly View Apartments, a 324-unit garden-style multifamily community at 5555 Holly View Drive in Houston. The property was acquired by Accel Equity Group in a transaction valued at approximately $97,222 per unit.

The disposition marks another step in the portfolio strategy established by Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group, which has focused on acquiring and operating multifamily communities where active ownership, targeted capital investment and operational execution can enhance the resident experience while creating durable long-term value.

The transaction comes as well-located garden-style communities remain an important segment of Houston's multifamily market. The metropolitan area's population growth, diversified employment base and relative housing affordability have continued to support rental demand even as transaction activity across portions of the broader Sunbelt has moderated.

Holly View Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom residences in Houston's Northwest submarket, with access to major employment centers, retail destinations and recreational amenities. The community includes a resort-style swimming pool, landscaped grounds and covered parking - features consistent with the resident-focused communities prioritized by Raphael Toledano and Sorrento Property Group.

"Our objective at Holly View went well beyond operating the property - we wanted to meaningfully elevate the day-to-day resident experience," said Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group. "We invested in the community with a focus on amenities, the quality of the physical environment and the overall experience of living there. We believe thoughtful investment at the property level can strengthen resident engagement, contribute positively to the surrounding neighborhood and create lasting value for the community as a whole."

A Disciplined Approach to Ownership

For Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group, the Holly View transaction reflects a broader investment philosophy centered on active ownership rather than transaction volume alone. The firm targets communities where disciplined capital investment, operational improvements and attentive management can strengthen a property's competitive position while improving the experience of its residents.

That approach defines Sorrento Property Group's view of value creation. Under Toledano's leadership, the firm has emphasized well-maintained communities, responsive property operations and carefully selected improvements intended to serve residents while supporting the long-term performance of each asset.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group, remains focused on multifamily opportunities in high-growth Sunbelt markets where hands-on ownership and disciplined investment can produce lasting results. The firm's strategy emphasizes selective growth, operational execution and resident-focused capital improvements rather than expansion for its own sake.

Matt Wideman of Newmark brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller. "I've had the pleasure of working with Raphael Toledano and Sorrento Property Group for more than a decade, across more transactions than I can readily count," Wideman said. "Raphael brings conviction, professionalism and a strong understanding of the multifamily market to every assignment. It has been a pleasure working with him and the Sorrento team over the years, and we look forward to the next transaction together."

About Sorrento Property Group

Sorrento Property Group is a privately held real estate investment and operating company founded by CEO Raphael Toledano. With approximately $1.4 billion in real estate transactions across 11 states and more than 4,300 residential units, Sorrento focuses primarily on multifamily communities in growth markets across the United States.

Sorrento takes a disciplined, hands-on approach to real estate investing, identifying opportunities where strong market fundamentals, attractive basis, strategic capital improvements, and operational expertise can create meaningful long-term value. From acquisition and financing through renovation, asset management, and disposition, the company focuses on improving both property performance and the resident experience.

Sorrento's mission is simple: Creating better homes. Building stronger communities.

Contact Information:

info@sorrentoprop.com

SOURCE: Sorrento Property Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/raphael-toledanos-sorrento-property-group-completes-31.5-million-sale-of-324-unit-houst-1231851