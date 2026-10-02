New value-added technology helps HVAC companies improve the customer experience with transparent pricing while boosting website conversions and digital visibility.

Montgomery, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Homeowners research HVAC replacements differently than they did just a few years ago. Instead of calling the first contractor they find, they compare options online, ask AI-powered search platforms questions, and expect fast, transparent answers before scheduling an appointment. To help contractors meet these changing expectations, Superpath createdCoolQuote, a proprietary technology designed to improve the online experience for homeowners researching heating and cooling system replacements. Moving forward, all HVAC clients can add this new software at no additional cost, delivering more opportunities to capture engagement.

CoolQuote provides homeowners with educational pricing guidance based on the information they provide about their home and equipment needs. While almost every HVAC installation requires an in-home evaluation, today's consumers increasingly expect price ranges, equipment options, financing information, and answers before contacting a contractor. CoolQuote helps bridge that gap by creating a more informative and transparent buying experience.

"Homeowners expect more information than ever before," said Ryan Files, VP of Sales. "AI-powered search and digital platforms have changed the way people research major purchases. Contractors that educate homeowners early in the buying journey are building more trust, generating better-qualified leads, and improving their website conversion rates."

Superpath specializes in helping home service companies show up everywhere property owners search. For more than 18 years, the agency has helped HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home service contractors grow through integrated digital marketing strategies, including SEO, paid advertising, video marketing, social media, AI optimization, and local search visibility.

CoolQuote represents another investment in Superpath's growing portfolio of proprietary technology built specifically for the home service industry. The new technology complements Superpath's ION platform, which gives contractors greater visibility into their marketing performance through Revenue Intelligence, AI visibility tracking, lead attribution, and other business performance metrics. Together, these technologies help contractors understand what is driving qualified leads while creating better online experiences that support long-term business growth.

As AI continues to reshape how property owners search for local service providers, contractors must do more than simply rank well on Google. They must answer questions quickly, reduce barriers throughout the buying journey, and provide the information homeowners expect before they decide to buy. CoolQuote helps contractors accomplish exactly that by delivering transparent pricing guidance, educating homeowners about replacement options, and creating a more engaging digital experience that encourages visitors to take the next step.

By continuing to invest in proprietary technology like CoolQuote and ION, Superpath remains committed to helping home service companies stay ahead of changing consumer expectations, leverage emerging AI-driven marketing opportunities, and build stronger brands that property owners can find everywhere they search.

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