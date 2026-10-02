Rivela Plastic Surgery is marking 28 years in The Woodlands, reflecting nearly three decades of continuous operations, long-term client relationships, and continued ties to the local community.

The Woodlands, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Rivela Plastic Surgery is marking 28 years of operations in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1998, the practice has remained based in the community throughout its development. The anniversary marks nearly three decades of continuous local operations and represents a significant organizational milestone for the practice.

That longevity is reflected in the continuity Rivela Plastic Surgery has maintained as The Woodlands and the greater Houston area have grown and changed. Throughout that period, the practice has remained locally based and under the same founder-led structure. Rivela Plastic Surgery has also been named a Woodlands Online "Best of The Woodlands" winner for 16 consecutive years, providing another measure of its sustained presence within the community.

The practice's long-term presence has also allowed client relationships to develop over many years. According to Rivela Plastic Surgery, some patients who first visited during its earlier years have continued referring family members, friends, and colleagues. Those ongoing connections reflect how the practice's relationship with the community has continued alongside its 28 years of operation.

"Twenty-eight years in one community is a long time, and you do not get that without earning it patient by patient," said Dr. Lucian Rivela, M.D., F.A.C.S., founder and lead surgeon of Rivela Plastic Surgery. "What I am most proud of is not the award itself. It is that the same families who came to us in our first years are still sending us their friends, their sisters, their coworkers. That kind of trust is the whole practice."

As Rivela Plastic Surgery enters its next year of operation, the practice plans to maintain the continuity that has defined its first 28 years while continuing to develop within The Woodlands. With the three-decade mark approaching, its focus will remain on maintaining established client relationships and its long-standing connection to the community where the practice was founded.

Additional information about the practice is available at rivelaplasticsurgery.com and rivelahairrestoration.com.

About Rivela Plastic Surgery

Rivela Plastic Surgery is a plastic surgery and aesthetic practice based in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1998, the practice provides surgical and non-surgical aesthetic care, skincare services, and hair restoration through Rivela Hair Restoration. Founder and lead surgeon Dr. Lucian Rivela is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society.

Email: rivela@rivelaplasticsurgery.com

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