Kisner Law has acquired the Law Office of Alan Lander LLC, expanding its trial team and reinforcing its position as one of Maryland's fastest-growing personal injury firms. The combined firm brings more than 55 years of trial experience and a team of 20-plus serving clients

Hyattsville, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Accident and injury claims are climbing across the Capital Beltway corridor, and insurance carriers are fighting harder than ever to avoid paying what victims are owed. In a legal market where scale increasingly determines who wins at the negotiating table and in the courtroom, Kisner Law today announced it has acquired the Law Office of Alan Lander LLC, expanding its trial team and reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing personal injury firms in Maryland.

Attorney Alan Lander (left), Of Counsel, joins JasonKisner (right), Founder and Principal Attorney of Kisner Law.



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Under the agreement, Alan Lander will join Kisner Law as Of Counsel, continuing to represent accident victims while contributing his experience to the firm's growing caseload. The acquisition pushes Kisner Law's combined attorney experience past 55 years and grows its total team to more than 20 people, positioning the firm to serve clients across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia at a scale few personal injury practices in the region can match.

"Every year, more families across the DMV are hurt by negligent drivers, corporations, and insurance companies that would rather fight a claim than pay what's fair," said Jason Kisner, founder and principal attorney of Kisner Law. "Bringing Alan and his clients into our firm means more resources, more trial experience, and more firepower behind every case we take on. We're not slowing down - we're building the team this region needs."

Kisner is a familiar name in Maryland courtrooms. Before founding Kisner Law, he spent years on the other side of the table, defending insurance companies - experience he now uses to anticipate and dismantle the tactics carriers use to minimize payouts. He has tried more than 500 district court cases and over 75 jury trials, building Kisner Law's reputation on a simple promise to clients: no fee unless you win.

Lander brings a focused, high-volume trial practice to the combined firm, with deep experience in auto, truck, and transit accident litigation across the greater Washington, D.C. area. As Of Counsel, he will continue representing his existing clients while drawing on Kisner Law's expanded resources, staff, and case-management infrastructure.

"I've spent my career fighting for people who were hurt because someone else was careless," said Alan Lander. "Joining Kisner Law means my clients now have a bigger team and more resources behind them, without losing the personal attention they've always gotten from me."

The combined firm now handles the full spectrum of personal injury and accident law - car, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents; catastrophic injury; medical malpractice; nursing home negligence; wrongful death; workers' compensation; and boat and transit accidents - with bilingual staff and 24/7 client availability. With offices in Hyattsville, Kisner Law now serves clients throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, and the firm says this acquisition is the first of several planned moves to expand its reach across the region.

"This isn't just about getting bigger," Kisner added. "It's about making sure that when someone in the DMV gets hurt, they have a firm behind them that can go the distance - in the courtroom, against the insurance companies, and for as long as it takes to win."

About Kisner Law

Kisner Law is a Hyattsville, Maryland-based personal injury and workers' compensation firm founded by attorney Jason Kisner. The firm represents injured clients throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia on a contingency-fee basis, with a track record built on hundreds of trials and a mission to hold negligent parties and insurance companies accountable. Learn more at jasonkisnerlaw.com.

About the Law Office of Alan Lander LLC

The Law Office of Alan Lander LLC has represented accident victims in the Washington, D.C. area, with a focus on auto, truck, boat, and transit accident cases. Following this acquisition, the firm's practice continues under the Kisner Law banner, with Alan Lander serving clients as Of Counsel.

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